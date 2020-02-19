Sales boom for Bonilla potato chips after Parasite cameo

Owner Cesar Bonilla, 87, speaks as he shows can of Bonilla a La Vista potato chips in a clip from the "Parasite" film by director Bong Joon-ho during an interview with Reuters inside his factory in Arteixo, near Coruna, Spain February 17, 2020.

ARTEIXO, SPAIN – Cesar Bonilla is still baffled by a surge in demand for the canned potato chips made by his company in northwestern Spain after they appeared in the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite.

The movie this month became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar in the Best Picture category, and the 87-year-old is grateful to its director Bong Joon-ho.

“I’d say to him a thousand thanks and I have tears in my eyes when I think about it,” Bonilla said while watching a clip from the dark comedy in which the scheming Kim family feasts on food and drinks at the house of their rich employers.

“It was a mystery how this movie showed this can of Bonilla a La Vista, made with so much affection and hope, and then the movie got so distinguished. My hope has been fulfilled.”

Bonilla’s family-run company’s online sales in Spain surged 150 per cent and distributors have been increasing orders at home and abroad.

Four more staff have been hired, adding to around 100 employees.

“Now that we are selling a lot with all this impact, we hired people because otherwise we can’t cope,” Bonilla said.

The company makes 540 tonnes of crisps per year, exporting 60 tonnes to 20 countries. South Korea, where the crisps were popular with high-end consumers long before the movie’s release, accounts for the bulk of exports, around 40 tonnes.

Cesar’s father Salvador started the company in 1932 selling from a market stand. A former navy sailor, he modelled the company’s name on his standard reply to a duty officer: “Bonilla here!”

Cesar started delivering the product, fried and canned by his mother, on a motorbike in 1950 and later decided to open a proper factory, sticking to tins as his main trademark packaging because they preserved the flavour so well.

Clients and friends alerted the company after seeing the distinctive can on the big screen.