Sample these new restaurants' delivery menus this National Day weekend

Hats off to these restaurants that opened during this challenging year. They endured multiple changes to protocol, risky financial situations and had to adapt quickly.

So this long National Day weekend, why not support them with an order from their delivery menus?

Chances are you have not even been able to dine in at these places, so this is an opportunity to sample their food first. You can head back to your favourite hawker and restaurant right after.

Persea (23 Ann Siang Road, Tel: 8138-3217), opened in January

The keto-friendly restaurant has been racking up fans for its bold flavours, and it has a delivery menu of dishes that travel well.

For a guilt-free meal, the pizzas work.

I love the White Chicken Pie ($36) with garlic yogurt, chicken gyro, mozzarella and cauliflower tabouleh, with a base made of cheese, almond flour and eggs. The nett carbs count clocks in at a comfortable 23.8g.

You can order via www.persea.sg

Sen-ryo Singapore (Ion Orchard #03-14, Tel: 6974-6782), opened in April

Sen-ryo is popular for its wallet-friendly pricing, with seafood imported twice weekly from the Toyosu fish market.

It now offers a takeaway menu comprising sushi and sashimi platters and sets, and gourmet bentos.

Try the Sushi Set ($20), served with chawanmushi, miso soup and tomato salad, Special Unagi Bento ($18.80) and the 42-piece Party Set ($116.40) with 13 kinds of sushi, including chutoro, hotate and hamachi.

Call to pre-order, but if you walk in to buy before Aug 18, you get 10 per cent off.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine (9A & B Dempsey Road, Tel: 8028-1994), opened in May

This has to be one of the prettiest new restaurants, so you need to visit when dine-in resumes.

The food is bold and exciting, and now you can try it at home because it has launched four-course set meals (from $68).

The set comes with the Daily Seafood Ceviche and the Sudado, a traditional fisherman's soup prepared with fish.

You can also order a la carte dishes.

Try the Ceviche Mixto ($28) and Arroz con Mariscos ($34), a crayfish and seafood rice prepared with crab butter, Peruvian panca chilli and white wine.

Firangi Superstar (20 Craig Road #01-03, Tel: 6304-3022), opened in June

The modern Indian restaurant is offering Biryani Bowls (from $21) for delivery.

Choices include Fried Butter Chicken, Chana Masala, Lamb Saddle Tikka and Malabar Grilled Snapper, and the bowls come with cucumber raita fried onion, cashews, raisins and herbs.

Do try the Dahl Tadka ($12) too. I love how mellow the flavours are. It allowed my mind to travel away from the realities of this pandemic.

Casa by Remy Lefebvre (Chijmes, #01-20, Tel: 9722-8171), opened in June

Casa is a contemporary Italian woodfire restaurant that focuses on seafood and serves only one land animal a day on rotation basis.

So it is not a surprise that its takeaway menu highlights the Casa Fish Sando Set ($48) that comes with a fish sandwich, clara sofrito rice and Casa XO special sauce.

You can add on other dishes too, such as smoked petuna trout ($28), ready-to-cook wagyu grass-fed bone-in sirloin ($98) and even gluten-free pet cookies ($12.50).

NAE:UM (161 Telok Ayer Street, Tel: 8830-5016), opened in July

The latest contemporary Korean restaurant to open in Singapore, NAE:UM has sets to feed one, two or three people.

The best value seems to be the BBQ Kit ($298), with meats alongside accompaniments to make a wrap. You will get nuruk dry-aged wagyu striploin MB 7, galbi-marinated Iberico pluma, and the meal ends with homemade jujube ice cream with charcoal tuiles.

To order, head to www.naeum.sg