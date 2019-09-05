Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at sugar-free dessert cafe Camaca

21 people took part in a test to assess how its desserts affect their sugar levels.

With more Singaporeans moving towards healthier low-sugar diets, Taiwanese sugar-free dessert cafe Camaca aims to give those with a sweet tooth the best of both worlds.

It was established in Taiwan in 2012 and founded by Dr Leo Li, a Taiwanese traditional Chinese medicine practitioner who wanted to create healthier desserts without compromising on flavour.

Having opened its first outlet here at the end of last year at King Albert Park, Camaca joins other sugar-free joints such as Duxton41, Locaba and Delcie's Desserts and Cakes.

It offers a variety of gelato, chocolates and cakes, and its signature offerings include Musang King Durian Gelato, Nama Chocolate, Vanilla Cheese Roll, Pound Cake and Nutty Caramel Tart.

All its products are sugar-free except for coated macadamia nuts.

Prices range from $3 for a slice of hazelnut dacquoise to $30 for chocolate truffles.

Camaca conducted a test involving 21 participants - 12 of them diabetics - to assess how its desserts affect the sugar levels of individuals, compared with regular desserts.

Using sensors that can continuously track blood sugar levels, it was observed that the rise in sugar levels after consuming Camaca desserts was an average of 1.5 mmol/L compared with 5 mmol/L after consuming some other desserts.

Senior consultant endocrinologist Sue-Anne Toh, the co-founder and CEO of local health-tech company and medical practice Novi Health, oversaw the test and explained that the term "sugar-free" can refer to artificial sweeteners or naturally occurring sugar alcohols.

Camaca uses the latter.

Dr Toh told The New Paper: "It has been able to strike a better balance between taste, unwanted (side) effects (due to sugar alcohols) such as stomach discomfort and not lead to (sudden spikes) in blood sugar levels.

"The sugar alcohols are not broken down so easily such that the sugars are released into the bloodstream so quickly."

While Dr Toh acknowledged that she was a little surprised by the test results, she cautioned that everything should be eaten in moderation.

Camaca also has outlets in Malaysia and China.

In addition to Shanghai, it is set to open in Beijing by the end of the year.

It will have a pop-up at Raffles Exchange from Sept 30 to Oct 4.

Mr Johnson Chng, group CEO of Camaca, said: "Our slogan is Guilt-free Indulgence because 95 per cent of our products are sugar-free.

"Dessert lovers can continue to satisfy their cravings without worrying about the unhealthy effects of sugar."