Save big on Christmas deals, quality brands at Warehouse Club

Have a worry-free Christmas when you shop at Warehouse Club (WHC) at FairPrice Hub, located next to Joo Koon MRT station.

One of the retail formats of NTUC FairPrice Cooperative, no membership is required when you drop by its Christmas Open House from now till Dec 25, where you can enjoy big savings on value packs, bulk buys and multipacks, allowing you to spread the joy and merriment further.

Expect a wide array of special quality imports - including brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, Kirkland Signature, Tesco, Carrefour and Frosch - from the US, Britain, France and Germany to meet your festive needs.

And with the festive season upon us, forget about counting calories.

Take the opportunity to add the famous cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory into your shopping cart.

The cakes boast a fabulous texture that is smooth, creamy and rich. It might be hard to pinpoint a favourite, especially when all the flavours are available at the store. In addition, their dense texture and Graham cracker crust make them one of the best New York-style cheesecakes that one can ever have.

But instead of flying all the way to the US, you can now satisfy your craving exclusively at WHC.

Similarly, if you have an appetite for some good Japanese snacks, you can now stock up on Ktakara Hokkaido Melon Cookies for your house party.

The fragrance and sweetness of the melon cookies will surely keep you and your guests going back for more.

And don't forget Tokyo Banana, typically on the list of must-buy snacks each time you travel to Japan.

Now, WHC brings you the taste of Japan with the iconic premium Tokyo Banana-flavoured KitKat, which has an intense banana milk flavour similar to the moist and creamy filling used in Tokyo Banana cakes.

But if you prefer something healthier, Kirkland Signature's offerings will definitely fit the bill.

Whether is it organic tortilla chips or organic chicken stock, Costco's private label aims to provide better quality products at discounted prices for everyone.

If you are looking to dress your home up for Christmas, do not miss out on WHC's Christmas decoration deals.

For instance, save 74 per cent on the Lighted Wooden X'mas Display (Assorted), which is going at the special WHC price of $18.50 (market price $71.90).

MEMBERSHIP

With a minimum spend of $80, be rewarded with a free membership for a year in order to continue shopping and enjoying the savings WHC offers. But act fast, as this membership promotion is valid only till Dec 25.

On top of uncovering great deals and a wider range of unique brands, the membership also allows one to earn LinkPoints with minimum purchase of $20 for Plus! members and free delivery service with a minimum spend of $500.

What's more, participate in the mega FairPrice Super Shopper - Christmas Edition as there are FairPrice vouchers totalling $100,000 that are up for grabs.

And with every $30 spent at WHC, or even FairPrice, Unity or FairPrice Online, you may be one of the lucky winners invited for an exciting afternoon of games where you get to walk away with gift vouchers.

For more information, visit fairprice.com.sg/supershopper

Or spend $50 in one receipt to participate in the Spin & Win. It is available from Monday to Friday, noon to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm, till Dec 25.