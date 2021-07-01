Save every day at FairPrice with three months of discounts

Do not miss the chance to save every day at FairPrice and make more economical choices during this tough period of uncertainty.

The local supermarket chain aims to help its customers stretch their dollar further through a variety of sustained product discounts on a wide range of everyday essentials.

Its Save Every Day campaign spans a three-month period from today to Sept 30, over and above existing promotions, discounts and member rebates.

Save more than $2,000 with up to 500 discount coupons offered during the campaign.

The coupons are redeemable at 111 stores, including the FairPrice Truck, and on fairprice.com.sg via e-coupons.

They cover categories such as Fresh, Frozen & Chilled, Daily Essentials, Personal Care and Household products, so there is something for everyone.

The coupon booklets are free for FairPrice customers, who can save up to $25 with a single coupon.

And for better daily value, the coupons can be stacked with existing promotions within the same period.

Close to 59,000 booklets have been printed for distribution in-store, as well as to households near FairPrice supermarkets.

Mr Tng Ah Yiam, chief procurement officer of FairPrice, said: "FairPrice continues to strengthen our resolve, amid the uncertainties of the global pandemic, to ensure daily essentials remain available and affordable for Singaporeans."

Store opening specials at FairPrice Jalan Teck Whye

Residents of Choa Chu Kang are in for a treat as FairPrice Jalan Teck Whye expands its assortment of fresh products to enhance your shopping experience from today.

This store now provides new cutting services for fish and pork, and more varieties of essentials to cater to your daily needs.

Also, enjoy exclusive store-opening specials from today to July 14, during which you can also receive freebies with a minimum spend of $35 in a single receipt, while stocks last.

For instance, save 37 per cent when you purchase Air-flown Turkey Cherry ($3.95) and save 26 per cent when you add Thawed Jumbo Tiger Prawns ($2.49 for every 100g) to your shopping cart.

Do not miss out either on the buy-one-get-one free deal on Loacker Quadratini Wafer Chocolate 250g ($4.95) and Loacker Quadratini Wafer Napolitaner 250g ($4.95).

Meanwhile, save 5 per cent on Royal Umbrella Fragrant Rice 5kg ($15.80) and receive a free 1-litre bottle of cooking oil (worth $3.20) with every pack purchased.

As well, save 9 per cent on the Tefal 32cm Wokpan with Lid ($49.90).

For your toiletry needs, grab the Paseo Bathroom Tissue 6 x 280 sheets at a 66 per cent discount (three for $5.95).

So wait no longer to save and stock up on all these essentials at FairPrice Jalan Teck Whye located at Block 140 Teck Whye Lane #01-351, which opens 24 hours.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPJTWAN21 or join the FairPrice Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice) for the latest updates and deals.

You can also enjoy weekly discounts and earn LinkPoints as an NTUC Plus! member, and if you are not one yet, sign up now and get a $2 e-voucher free.

Visit bit.ly/sign-up-plus for more information.