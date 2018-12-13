Savour Christmas with Tesco sweet treats

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Shoppers who spend at least $60 on Tesco products stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese brand Bruno worth $199. PHOTOS: TESCO, REUTERS

Last year, British supermarket chain Tesco hit the shelves of FairPrice with more than 400 products consisting of wine, coffee, tea, pasta, biscuits and frozen cakes, adding an English touch to our supermarket runs.

For this holiday season, look out for new Tesco offerings released just in time for Christmas.

Stock up on tasty snacks made out of quality ingredients that are also on-theme for festive celebrations, such as the deliciously crumbly, rich and buttery Tesco Scottish Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450g ($8.20) that are made in Edinburgh.

When it comes to pleasing the little ones, the child-friendly Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70g ($2) boast a rich, smooth chocolatey taste, while the Tesco Milk Chocolate Medallion With Ribbon 50g ($3.95) comes in a cute medallion shape that children will not be able to resist.

And there is no better time to gift your family and friends with delightful treats, such as the indulgent Tesco Salted Caramel Fudge Box 150g ($4.25), a rich, smooth and addictive handmade fudge exquisitely topped with a sprinkle of sea salt, or the value-for-money Tesco Collection Mint Chocolate 180g ($9.95), with a refreshing minty taste that provides an excellent pick-me-up.

If you are craving something sweet, why not keep cool with some ice cream to share among your loved ones?

Tesco's box of four ice cream lollies comes in two flavours - Belgian Chocolate and Caramel (110ml x 4, $9.50) - and is coated with Belgian milk chocolate and crunchy honeycomb pieces.

During this season of joy, FairPrice is also giving those who enjoy cooking fast meals more reasons to smile.

With only a $60 minimum spend of any Tesco products for each transaction, shoppers stand to win a compact hot plate from Japanese lifestyle and household products brand Bruno (worth $199, available only in classic red).

To participate, only original receipts will be accepted and these receipts must be scanned in a PDF format or photographed in a Jpeg format and sent via e-mail to TescoChristmas@tesco.sg with the subject "Tesco Christmas Contest 2018", with your full name and contact number.

This promotion is valid only at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra stores and FairPriceOn.

Winners will be notified by e-mail or phone next month, and the promotion will run till Dec 31, while stocks last.