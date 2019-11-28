Savour festive flavours with Cold Storage’s Christmas feasts

'Tis the season for festive feasting, and Cold Storage brings its shoppers all things Christmas both in stores and online.

Pre-order your sumptuous feast from now till Dec 20, browse the 2019 Cold Storage Christmas Food and Gift Guide for the finest selection of yuletide goodies and gifting selections, and follow recipes and food tips to help you elevate any Christmas party.

And if the local supermarket chain's Christmas catalogue triggers cravings, have a go at the real deal and pop by for samplings at the Parkway Parade and Great World City stores from noon to 2pm on Dec 7 and 8 respectively.

After the holidays, look out for recipe videos on the site to find out how to "upcycle" your leftovers using innovative recipes such as Samsui Turkey Wrap and Sausage Roti John.

What's more, every weekend from Nov 30, shoppers will be serenaded by award-winning a cappella group The Apex Project, while Santa Claus will be at selected stores giving away festive balloon sculptures and treats.

And from now till Dec 23, try your hand at the Cold Storage interactive digital game Merry Gift-Away, where you can win prizes such as Nutrifresh ramekins and cash vouchers. You can also up your selfie game with the new Cold Storage festive Insta-filters.

And what's Christmas without deals?

From now to Dec 12, purchase using your UOB credit card and spend $80 in a single receipt to get an $8 voucher, redeemable up to $16.

On top of this, UOB Delight Card members get an additional $5 voucher if their receipt includes a purchase from the Christmas order programme (while stocks last).

And exclusively for Amex KrisFlyer card members, get $8 off any purchase of a Christmas feast from the Christmas order programme.