Makan

Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets

Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets
People browsing at the Foodie Mama Shop, where you can find traditional snacks and games. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE
Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets
(From left) Winners of the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker and the Lomo Instant Wide Camera Bundle.PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE
Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets
Have a break with new KitKat Toast – first in Singapore.PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Enjoy all-time favourite nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets

Alycia Lee
Sponsored Content
Sep 09, 2021 06:00 am

August may have come to an end, but the spirit of celebrating Singapore is far from over.

From now till Sept 30, savour nostalgia as you embark on a gastronomic journey with the nation's all-time favourite nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets.

Expect an exciting line-up of activities under the Savour The Memories campaign that will allow you to have fun reliving childhood memories and sharing them with the younger ones too.

Scratch and win attractive prizes

Dine at any of the 32 participating Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets or Lau Pa Sat and stand a chance to win stays at a five-star heritage hotel, Marshall retro speakers and retro kitchen appliances and to experience even more nostalgia.

Simply spend a minimum of $6 in a single receipt at any stall and receive a scratch card, and match both boxes to win.

Visit the Foodie Mama Shop at Lau Pa Sat or Kopitiam@Hillion Mall

Spend a minimum of $10 (you can combine up to two same-day receipts) and redeem a mystery gift.

Gas bill rebates for struggling hawkers up to December
Singapore

Gas bill rebates for struggling hawkers up to December

Related Stories

New menu will still make you flock to Birds Of A Feather

Food FYI: Go mad over these special mooncake flavours

Zen gets 3 Michelin stars, joining Les Amis and Odette

Old-school games and snacks such as five stones, chapteh, aeroplane chess, ice gem biscuits and malt candy, as well as gifts from local brands, are also up for grabs.

The shop at Lau Pa Sat is open from noon to 8pm every Thursday to Saturday, while the one at Kopitiam@Hillion Mall is open from noon to 8pm every Friday to Sunday.

Interactive Instagram filter

Not sure what to eat when you are at these Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets?

Then give this Instagram filter from @KopitiamFoodfare a go.

Simply spin the wheel on your device's screen and get inspired by what food to order.

Share it with your friends and family for some good fun.

Safe management measures

To ensure the health and well-being of all staff and customers, on-site staff will ensure that safe management measures are strictly observed.

Visit instagram.com/kopi tiam foodfare or facebook .com/KopitiamFoodfare for more fun and interactive content as well as feature stories on our local hawker heroes.

In addition, more prizes will also be given away through social media contests.

Have a break with new KitKat Toast – first in Singapore

This month, have a break and indulge in the new KitKat Toast, a first in Singapore and available only at Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets for a limited time.

Check out your favourite familiar taste of the KitKat Chocolate Wafer Bar with two KitKat Toast sets.

Order the Chocolatey Toast and savour the classic KitKat Chocolate spread with wafer bits on two slices of freshly made crispy toast.

Meanwhile, the Chocolatey Peanut Butter Toast is for those who prefer savoury over sweet.

The combination of KitKat Chocolate spread with wafer bits and peanut butter makes it a must-try. Get the toast at $2 each, or pair it with a glass of iced Milo for $3.

This promotion ends on Sept 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Brought to you by FairPrice

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Alycia Lee

Read articles by Alycia Lee