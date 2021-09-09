Savour nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam, Foodfare outlets

Have a break with new KitKat Toast – first in Singapore.

August may have come to an end, but the spirit of celebrating Singapore is far from over.

From now till Sept 30, savour nostalgia as you embark on a gastronomic journey with the nation's all-time favourite nostalgic snacks and games at Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets.

Expect an exciting line-up of activities under the Savour The Memories campaign that will allow you to have fun reliving childhood memories and sharing them with the younger ones too.

Scratch and win attractive prizes

Dine at any of the 32 participating Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets or Lau Pa Sat and stand a chance to win stays at a five-star heritage hotel, Marshall retro speakers and retro kitchen appliances and to experience even more nostalgia.

Simply spend a minimum of $6 in a single receipt at any stall and receive a scratch card, and match both boxes to win.

Visit the Foodie Mama Shop at Lau Pa Sat or Kopitiam @ Hillion Mall

Spend a minimum of $10 (you can combine up to two same-day receipts) and redeem a mystery gift.

Old-school games and snacks such as five stones, chapteh, aeroplane chess, ice gem biscuits and malt candy, as well as gifts from local brands, are also up for grabs.

The shop at Lau Pa Sat is open from noon to 8pm every Thursday to Saturday, while the one at Kopitiam@Hillion Mall is open from noon to 8pm every Friday to Sunday.

Interactive Instagram filter

Not sure what to eat when you are at these Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets?

Then give this Instagram filter from @KopitiamFoodfare a go.

Simply spin the wheel on your device's screen and get inspired by what food to order.

Share it with your friends and family for some good fun.

Safe management measures

To ensure the health and well-being of all staff and customers, on-site staff will ensure that safe management measures are strictly observed.

Visit instagram.com/kopi tiam foodfare or facebook .com/KopitiamFoodfare for more fun and interactive content as well as feature stories on our local hawker heroes.

In addition, more prizes will also be given away through social media contests.

Have a break with new KitKat Toast – first in Singapore

This month, have a break and indulge in the new KitKat Toast, a first in Singapore and available only at Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets for a limited time.

Check out your favourite familiar taste of the KitKat Chocolate Wafer Bar with two KitKat Toast sets.

Order the Chocolatey Toast and savour the classic KitKat Chocolate spread with wafer bits on two slices of freshly made crispy toast.

Meanwhile, the Chocolatey Peanut Butter Toast is for those who prefer savoury over sweet.

The combination of KitKat Chocolate spread with wafer bits and peanut butter makes it a must-try. Get the toast at $2 each, or pair it with a glass of iced Milo for $3.

This promotion ends on Sept 30. Terms and conditions apply.

