Savour SPH Malls' latest sweet meal deals

Swensen's Earthquake In A Box and the Jumbo Banana Split (above).

THE CLEMENTI MALL

Save more while you dig into both sweet and savoury treats with SPH Malls' latest meal deals and drink promotions.

For the perfect dessert to chill at home with, look no further than Swensen's at The Clementi Mall (#05-31).

The family restaurant chain's two iconic mega sundaes, Earthquake In A Box and Jumbo Banana Split (an upsized version of the dine-in favourite), are now available for takeaway in-store and through delivery, while stocks last.

This new initiative will give customers the incentive to enjoy these sundaes at home - a much-needed alternative given the current climate.

Earthquake In A Box ($25.47), Swensen's trademark sundae extravaganza, is now conveniently all boxed up, containing the usual eight scoops of ice cream and eight toppings.

Customers may choose from 24 flavours, including the classic Sticky, Chewy Chocolate and Durian King, the later additions ofButterfly Pea Flower Milk Tea and Dark Chocolate Truffle, as well as low-sugar options.

The scoops of sweet delight come with eight toppings - hot fudge sauce, butterscotch sauce, strawberry sauce, pineapple sauce, blueberry sauce, marshmallow sauce, hot caramel sauce as well as cold fudge - along with almonds, whipped cream and maraschino cherries.

Meanwhile, the Jumbo Banana Split ($19.05) boasts three classic scoops of Strawberry, Chocoholic and Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between fresh bananas, accompanied by a trio of gooey chocolate fudge, strawberry sauce and pineapple sauce, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles, almonds, whipped cream and maraschino cherries.

To sweeten the deal at The Clementi Mall, on weekdays from now till April 30, students receive a complimentary sweet treat with a minimum spend of $20 in a single receipt at any food and beverage outlet.

It will be given in the form of a voucher, while stocks last, and is limited to one redemption a student a day.

Students must present a valid student pass for verification at the point of redemption at the information counter on Level 5.

THE RAIL MALL

Over at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at The Rail Mall (Unit 422), purchase two Red Velvet Powder (8 ounces) at $19.90 (usual price $16.90 each, while stocks last) and enjoy a hot cocoa treat in the comfort of your home.

Simply add this delicious powder to hot milk and stir well to achieve a rich, velvety smooth Red Velvet Hot Cocoa.

THE SELETAR MALL

And at The Seletar Mall from now till May 31, feast upon Umisushi's (#B1-09) new Japanese pasta series featuring al dente spaghetti in three sauces (umi pomodoro, umi carbonara and umi mentaiko) and paired with the brand's all-time favourites such as tori (grilled chicken), sake (grilled salmon) and sake and tori (full portion of grilled salmon and half portion of grilled chicken).

Each pasta set comes with a free-flow drink, complimentary potato salad and mixed greens. Mix and match options are available.

What's more, you get free two-hour weekday parking at The Seletar Mall till April 30 with a minimum spend of $30 ($50 inclusive of FairPrice Finest receipts).

This is limited to the first 300 shoppers a day, and one redemption a shopper a day.