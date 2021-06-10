Savour these delicacies in the comfort of your home

Even if we do exit phase two (heightened alert) after June 13, food deliveries will probably remain popular over the next few weeks and if you have exhausted your usual go-to options, try these.

PERSEA

Persea (23 Ann Siang Road, Tel: 8138-3217) is one of the hottest new restaurants and it now has a delivery menu featuring its signature keto-friendly dishes.

The Faux Carbs section is particularly good. The Chicken Gyro ($26) features spiced grilled chicken on saffron cauli rice, while the Tagliolini Pomodoro ($24) is loaded with flavours.

You can also get desserts, brunch items and alcohol.

Head to www.persea.sg to order.

TANOKE

Tanoke (7 Purvis Street, Tel: 9106-3378) is popular for its combination of sake and Japanese food, and now you can have it at home.

The brunch menu serves up many choices, like the Brunch Sando ($24, the mushroom version is delicious) and Foie Gras & Egg Benedict ($36). And of course, sake will also be delivered.

To order, visit www.tanoke.sg

MAD ABOUT SUCRE

Sweets can go a long way to making your work-from-home day better. Mad About Sucre (27 Teo Hong Road, Tel: 6221-3969) is famous for its desserts, and it is now offering a dessert box called Perk Me Up! ($32, good for two). It comes with caramel fruit bars, nut cluster with 70 per cent dark chocolate, baked 70 per cent dark chocolate ball, pecan and pecan praline and a sachet of house-blended tea. You can order via www.madaboutsucre.com

PETITE HOUSE

Petite House (NEWest #01-66, Tel: 8909-7212) is the latest small batch patisserie that specialises in Bento Dessert Boxes (from $32), which comes with a choice of four items. Try the Earl Grey Chiffon and 70% Brownie.

Working from home is a good time to unleash your inner chef. But if that chef part of you needs a bit of assistance, you can get it.

PENANG CULTURE

Making prawn noodles can be complicated and long-drawn, so get Penang Culture's soup base and noodles to make it less tedious.

The Penang Hokkien Prawn Noodles Set ($13) comes with a kilo of prawn seafood soup broth, 500g of mixed yellow noodles and white beehoon, and Penang Culture's signature chilli paste. You just have to add the other ingredients.

There is also the Penang Assam Laksa Set at $13.

If you need a guide, you can get it on www.gdgroup.com.sg/recipes

TOW KAY NEO

Anyone attempting to cook at home should keep stock, well, in stock. Always have some in the freezer for anything from soups to stews to porridges.

One new brand to look out for is Tow Kay Neo, which has three wallet-friendly broths.

The Premium Lobster Broth ($28) is good if you want to create pao fan, the Giant Grouper Fish Broth ($26) is useful for porridge or soup, while the Collagen Pork Broth ($22) is a handy general broth to use on almost anything.

To order and for recipes, go to www.towkayneo.sg