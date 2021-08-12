Savour these sweet mooncake deals

Even though the Mid-Autumn Festival is on Sept 21 this year, mooncakes have already started to appear on the shelves, signalling that it is never too early to indulge in the sweet delights.

While no distinct taste trends have emerged yet, you will find some interesting varieties. Here are our early favourites:

Cheers

This mooncake combines two things Singaporeans love - Hello Kitty and durians.

Only 500 sets are available from Cheers and FairPrice Xpress, so be on standby when it goes on sale from next Tuesday.

The mooncakes come with matching paper bags which you can reuse.

There is the Hello Kitty Collector Gift Box ($89.90) with flavours such as Durian Lotus Musang King Lava and Pandan Lotus Single Yolk.

Also check out the Sanrio Odyssey Music Box ($139.90) that comes with a music box, postcards and envelopes, and four mooncakes. The Royale Dark Musang King Mooncake is part of the set.

Get these between next Tuesday and Sept 8 and enjoy early-bird discounts.

Awfully Chocolate

The Harry Potter Mooncake Chest ($128), a collaboration between Warner Bros Consumer Products and Awfully Chocolate, is sure to cast its spell on Potterheads.

The mooncakes come in an oversized vintage red velvet chest and a set of the four Houses of Hogwarts tins - Red Yam Lotus Single Yolk for Gryffindor, Blue Pea Pu-Er Lotus with Melon Seeds for Ravenclaw, Pumpkin White Lotus with Double Yolk for Hufflepuff and Matcha Black Sesame with Black & White Sesame Seeds for Slytherin.

Every chest comes with a certificate of authenticity as an official Wizarding World product.

You can also buy the Harry Potter Collector's Edition Chest ($168) that includes the Hogwarts Houses ceramic plates. Order via awfullychocolate.com before Aug 22 to get a 10 per cent discount.

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant's Premium Mala Paste with Assorted Nuts ($71.69) is for those who do not want a sweet mooncake.

The restaurant says its spiciness level is suitable for most, while the beetroot-flavoured skin provides a cooling effect.

Visit www.peachgardeneshop.com.sg to place your order. Today is the last day for the 25 per cent Super Early Bird Discount, but there is still a 20 per cent discount from tomorrow to Sept 6.

Godiva

For an opulent mooncake, look no further than Godiva's Black Truffle Apricot Milk Chocolate Mooncake.

It comes as part of a limited-edition 14-piece Mid-Autumn Chocolate Mooncake Gift Box ($122) as well as an 18-piece set ($149).

You can get the sets from Godiva boutiques or via https://godiva.com.sg. Order before Aug 31 to get a 10 per cent discount.

Paul Singapore

For people who do not like mooncakes, Paul Singapore has something for you.

Its moon tarts are full moon-shaped French entremets in flavours such as Mango Passion, Berry More, Cheese Azuki and Caramel Chocolate Fantasy.

You can buy a box of eight moon tarts for $48.

And till the end of this month, get a 20 per cent discount when you order via www.paul-singapore.com with the promo code MOONTARTS20. Delivery begins Sept 1.

FOR MORE, SEE PAGE 18