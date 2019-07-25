Scrumptious bites

KOHAKU X MAN MAN

True neighbourliness is sharing, and Tendon Kohaku is doing exactly that with its new neighbour, Man Man Unagi. From July 31, they will be next to each other at basement 1 of Clarke Quay Central. They have also come up with a small collaborative menu consisting of Kaisen x Hitsumabushi by Teppei and Man Man ($32.50) and Kaisen Tendon by Kohaku and Teppei ($26.50). On their own, each restaurant commands long queues, and now that they are combined, it is best you have a snack before you join the wait.

TRY THE FRIES

Shake Shake In A Tub opens its first Singapore outlet at Northpoint City (#B2-139) on Saturday. The signature fries go from $3.30 and the soft serve at $2. Or get the Giant cup (from $9.80) for three types of seasoned fries and a soft serve.

SAYBONS AT SUPERMARKETS

Saybons' Ready Meals are now available at selected Cold Storage and FairPrice Finest outlets and Shell petrol stations. It is now halal-certified, and the range includes five new pasta pots, five single serve soup pots and six take-home soup packs

SATAY ONIGIRI

There are now 400 7-Eleven outlets in Singapore, and the latest is located in Funan. To celebrate the milestone, 7-Eleven has introduced a few limited-time items, including the Satay Onigiri ($2). This will be available till Aug 6.