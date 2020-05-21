Sets to make cooking stress-free

Hainanese Chicken Rice Paste from New Moon ($3.40) and Hainanese Chicken Thigh from C S Tay ($7.50).

Hakka noodles set from Pang’s Hakka Delicacies ($16 for set for four).

Thanks to the circuit breaker, I got reacquainted with my microwave oven.

Supporting local food and beverage businesses by ordering in is well and good, but it strains the wallet over time. And while cooking can be therapeutic, you will run out of things to whip up.

My compromise is to buy items that require only minutes to be ready, and you can buy a few at a go and pop them into the fridge.

Here are some meal sets to try, with varying degrees of commitment.

Hakka noodles set from Pang's Hakka Delicacies ($16 for set for four)

The kit comes with Hakka noodles, minced pork sauce and lard, and it involves warming up the lard in the microwave and cooking the noodles in boiling water. But when all the elements are done, all you have to do is plate it up and you will have a bowl of traditional goodness.

To order, send a WhatsApp message to 9021-7507.

Glass Noodle With Baked Shrimp from CP ($5.50)

This is very easy - just remove the packaging and put it into the microwave oven for about four minutes.

The noodles are still al dente and have a good heat. Inevitably, the prawns will be overcooked but it was not too bad.

Buy this via cpshopz.sg and get a 15 per cent discount, and free delivery when you spend $79.

Hainanese Chicken Rice Paste from New Moon ($3.40) and Hainanese Chicken Thigh from C S Tay ($7.50)

These are items you will find at most supermarkets (I got mine from FairPrice Finest) and e-commerce retailers, and you will get a legit chicken rice meal.

You need the paste and pandan leaf for the rice, and it will be aromatic and not too oily.

The chicken thigh requires just two minutes in the microwave. It comes with a chilli sauce that is actually above average.

You might want to grate a knob of ginger into it but it is a matter of personal preference.

Hotpot set from Coca (from $58)

Coca is the latest operator that sends a hotpot set to you. It comes with the ingredients you need, including two broth bases.

Personally, I love the Hua Diao Phoenix Pot soup.

You can go to bit.ly/cocaorder to place your order for your own hotpot night.

Pasta kit from Amo

Each kit is portioned with ingredients, including pasta, homemade sauce and cheese. If you are on a gluten-free diet, you can request that too. There are four types to choose from: Comforting Carbonara ($17), Luxurious Truffle Mushrooms ($18), Hearty Beef Bolognese ($16.40) and Classic Amatriciana ($18.60).

Order via www.amorestaurant.sg/delivery, and log on to www.amorestaurant.sg/pastakit for cooking instructions.

Meal kits from LeVeL33's sister restaurant Erwin's Gastrobar

There is a range of dishes here, for everyone from the meat lover to the vegetarian.

I tried the Turmeric Marinated Chicken ($15), which came with a chimichurri dressing and French bean salad with aioli.

It involved frying the chicken skin side down, and later the beans, and in 15 minutes, an Instagram-worthy meal is served.

To order, go to erwins.com.sg/meals.