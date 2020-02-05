Shake Shack opens second outlet here with new offerings

Shake Shack's new exclusive concretes Eye of the Tiger and Open Sesame

Shake Shack fans rejoice, as it opens its second shack at 89 Neil Road on Feb 7 at 7.30pm.

In conjunction with the fine casual restaurant’s launch, the highly-anticipated Chick’n Shack and two new exclusive concretes, Eye of the Tiger and Open Sesame, will make their debut.

The Chick’n Shack ($9.20) is a crispy 100 per cent all natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade and crisp-fried.

The chicken is then topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and a tangy buttermilk herb mayo, and served on a pillowy potato roll.

It is available exclusively at the Neil Road from Feb 7 to 9, then additionally at the Jewel Changi Airport from Feb 10.

Meanwhile, Eye of the Tiger and Open Sesame ($7.50 for single scoop, $9.50 for double scoops) were created based on local flavors.

The former features vanilla custard blended with lychee, raspberry and shortbread, topped with lime zest, while the latter is vanilla custard blended with black sesame paste and Plain Vanilla brownies, topped with black sesame seeds and gold-dusted chocolate.

Housed within a three-storey building that was previously home to the Eng Aun Tong factory where Tiger Balm was made, the 89 Neil Road Shack’s unique and charming design is inspired by the vibrant surrounding Chinatown and colourful Peranakan architecture.