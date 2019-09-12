Shanghai Disneyland now allows visitors to bring in their own food

Instant noodles and pungent foods such as durian are still banned at this theme park.

SHANGHAI: Disney's Shanghai theme park is loosening a ban on outside food in the wake of a lawsuit, but the home of Mickey Mouse still won't tolerate visitors taking in instant noodles or pungent foods such as durian.

A student surnamed Wang filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland in March after being barred from bringing in her own food, a move that garnered widespread support on Chinese social media.

Disney's rules were criticised online as an example of double standards and discrimination against Asians since its theme parks in Europe and the US allow visitors to bring in edible items.

Disney's previous position was that the regulations were "consistent with most of China's theme parks and Disney's other destinations in Asia".

The new policy states "guests are allowed to bring outside food and beverage items into the park for self-consumption" provided that they do not need to be reheated or refrigerated and "do not have pungent odours" such as durians.