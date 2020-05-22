Share your favourite memories with SCS, stand to win cash and hampers

Local food brand SCS Dairy Singapore is celebrating its 115th anniversary with a social media campaign that invites Singaporeans to reminisce and share their treasured moments on its Facebook page.

From birthdays to festive occasions, SCS products - including circuit breaker bestsellers such as the SCS Butter Blocks and Spreadable Butter, both salted and unsalted - have been staple ingredients for Singaporeans to whip up buttery treats for their loved ones since 1905.

With its theme of Great Memories, SCS worked with the Alzheimer's Disease Association (ADA) to help Mr Ronald Chew, 62, a former cafe owner who has early onset dementia, recreate his precious memory of baking his signature shepherd's pie with his wife.

The short video of the couple reliving the joy of baking was featured on SCS' Facebook page as part of the campaign and for him to look back on as well.

Mr Stanley Ho, ADA's head of corporate communications, said: "Not only did the participation in one of his favourite activities evoke fond memories, the completion of the task helped him gain a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence.

"In addition, it aligns with ADA's Despite Dementia campaign that seeks to prove that, despite their condition, people with dementia are still able to lead a meaningful and fulfilling life. And, if they have enough support from the community-at-large, they will have the opportunity and choice to do the things they want to do."

Mr Ho added that simple baking can be "therapeutic" for people with dementia if they enjoy it, and the step-by-step process of following a recipe helps them focus on completing a task.

Till May 31, members of the public can share or recreate their favourite memories with SCS by posting a photo or video - with an accompanying caption or story - on SCS Dairy's Facebook page.

Those with the top 15 most-liked posts will win cash and product hampers. The top prize is $1,150 cash and $300 worth of SCS products.