Shop at FairPrice and get lucky this Hari Raya

With Ramadan around the corner on April 13, FairPrice is kicking off its Hari Raya celebrations in-store.

Light up the season with the local supermarket chain's Hari Raya Lucky Draw happening from now to May 19, with over $200,000 worth of attractive prizes to be won, including 100 Samsung TVs and 100 mobile phones.

Participate with a minimum purchase of $30 in a single receipt at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Unity and Warehouse Club outlet.

Stand a chance to be one of the lucky winners and walk away with a Samsung 55-inch TV worth $1,799 or a Samsung Galaxy A12 worth $228.

What's more, purchasing any participating product will give you a bonus chance.

Visit http://bit.ly/HRP2021LD for the list of participating products in-store, while stocks last. Statutory items (4-D, Singapore Sweep, Toto, FairPrice gift vouchers and gift cards), cigarettes and infant milk powder (0 to 12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines are excluded from the computation of the qualifying minimum spend.

The FairPrice Hari Raya Lucky Draw stub will be generated along with the receipt upon purchase when the requirements are met. Fill in your name (as per NRIC) and contact number on the stub and drop it into the lucky draw box provided at participating FairPrice stores.

For FairPrice Online and Scan & Go customers, opt in to "lucky draw" on the FairPrice Online page to participate.

All winners will be notified by phone, as indicated on the lucky draw stub, by the following Monday from the lucky draw dates on April 26, May 10 and May 31. The list of winners will then be published on http://bit.ly/HRP2021LD after verification.

For full terms and conditions, visit http://bit.ly/HRP2021TNC

Cod steak and mushrooms among this week’s FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals

If you are on the lookout for the best value and also want to stretch your dollar further, begin your bargain hunting with the FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.

The promotion runs for four days every Thursday to Sunday, and shoppers can enjoy exclusive low-priced deals at 111 participating FairPrice neighbourhood outlets (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest).

It is also the best chance to grab the ingredients needed to prepare delicious meals for your family.

Start by cooking up some fluffy fragrant rice with Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrance Rice 5kg ($11.20, usual price $12.30), where each grain is gathered from the bountiful rice harvests in true Thai tradition.

Remember to toss in some fungi such as the Hosen Whole Mushroom 425g (three for $3.45, usual price three for $4.35).

Freshly picked, these fungi are immediately packed to seal in all the nutritious goodness.

Be assured as only the healthiest and freshest are selected to ensure top quality.

Do not miss the chance to grab the Ocean Fresh Delite Frozen Cod Steak 500g at a discounted price of $28.90 (usual price $36.95).

It can be steamed, grilled, broiled or pan-fried, or visit FairPrice's website for recipe ideas such as cod in garlic ginger broth, which packs a punch in both its rich flavour and nutrients.

The treasured fish is also a great source of vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acid, protein, allicin and antioxidants.

To beat the Singapore heat and humidity after a weekend workout or getting active with your children, the H-Two-O Isotonic Drink PET 1.5L (two for $1.95, usual price two for $3.70) in either original or sparkling is the perfect way to satisfy your body's thirst for hydration during sports.

H-Two-O beverages boast invigorating flavours that encourage you to optimally hydrate and keep up your performance.

They replenish lost fluid, electrolytes and contain carbohydrates to refuel working muscles.

By midday, the little ones must surely be hungry for snacks after all the fun and games.

You cannot go wrong with the Tasty Meat Chicken Nuggets 400g (Original/Black Pepper) and Sunny Gold Tempura Chicken Nuggets 400g (Original/Hot & Spicy).

Now, you can buy one pack for $3.60 and get another one free.

These chicken nuggets can be pan-fried, deep-fried or heated up in the toaster oven.

After a long day of outdoor activities and digging into all that food, your clothes may be stained and filled with germs.

Do your laundry with the Dynamo Laundry Power Gel Refill Pouch (assorted) 2.4kg/2.7kg, which comes in Regular, Downy, Anti-bacterial, Indoor Dry and Colour care.

Purchase one at $11.50 now and get another free.

The all-new ultra concentrated formula is two times more effective in removing stains and dissolves better than powder, leaving behind no residue on your clothes and washing machine.

It is suitable for top-load and front-load washing machines.

Visit bit.ly/FairPriceSuperDeals for more information on FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.