Singapore Food Masters 2019 winners revealed

After two month of voting and judging, the winners of Singapore Food Masters 2019 have been announced.

Readers first voted for their favourite eatery from a list of 120 across four zones in Singapore. From the nearly 100,000 votes, 40 were shortlisted.

A group of judges made unannounced visits to the 40 restaurants before three from each zone were named winners.

Judges included Lianhe Zaobao food journalist Ng Yimin, Maureen Ow of Miss Tam Chiak fame, HazelDiary's Hazel Lam and popular food influencer duo The Ranting Panda.

This year, winners include Xiang Xiang Traditional Taiwanese Cuisine (Bedok Point, #01-04) and Yun Nans (Jewel Changi Airport, #02-217) from the East Zone, Swatow Seafood (181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #02-62) from the North Zone, Jia Bin Klang Bak Kut Teh (62 Rangoon Road) from the Central Zone and Wow Wow West (ABC Brickworks Food Centre, #01-133) from the West Zone.

Those who voted in the initial rounds have a chance to win $100 in shopping vouchers. Read The New Paper tomorrow to find out if you are one of the winners. You will also have the full list of Singapore Food Masters 2019 winners.