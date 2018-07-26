Singapura Restaurant, Chef Wan's Kitchen call it a day

Chef Wan and Ms Valerie Tang and husband Chan Eng Hua outside the Singapura Restaurant (above).

Two well-known restaurants here are calling it a day.

Singapura Restaurant in Selegie Road, which has been operating for 22 years , is folding on Sunday, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Valerie Tang, 60, the second-generation owner of the eatery, said the reason for the closure is the lack of a successor, as her two sons have their own careers, adding that she wants to enjoy her golden years after slogging for the past two decades.

Singapura Restaurant is also selling the recipes of 10 of its signature dishes - including Prawn Rolls, Honey Pork Ribs and the famous Cold Crabs - for $300,000.

Chef Wan's Kitchen at Esplanade Mall has also ceased operations after only a year. Chef Wan cited kitchen staff not closely adhering to his instructions as the reason behind the closure, reported the New Straits Times.

The Malaysian celebrity chef was quoted as saying: "It's not because the cooks are not good, and neither are the staff to blame. The culinary team just did not follow my recipes... and as a result, many diners were not satisfied... It's better to close it than to invite further criticism from guests who enjoy what I cook."

The 60-year-old also admitted to his "lack of attention" to Chef Wan's Kitchen. - ESTHER LOI