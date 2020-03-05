Sink your teeth into world's first Impossible Rendang Puffs

Fans of Impossible Foods have yet another option on the menu.

Through a partnership with local brand Tip Top, satisfy your craving for traditional snacks made with delicious and sustainable plant-based meat.

Famous for its traditional handmade curry puffs, Tip Top created the halal-certified Impossible Rendang Puff using Impossible Foods’ game-changing plant-based meat, cooked with a special blend of Nonya spices, lemongrass, blue ginger and sambal chilli, all wrapped in Tip Top’s signature pastry skin.

Brimming with full flavour deliciousness, each golden fried Impossible Rendang Puff is individually crafted the traditional way, true to Tip Top’s heritage.

The world’s first Impossible Rendang Puff ($2.20) is available from March 5 at all Tip Top outlets in Singapore and on delivery platforms including Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda, for a limited time offer while stocks last.