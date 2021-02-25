Snack on healthier goodies for a fresh start after CNY feasts

Reach for some kombucha, a fizzy probiotic drink that promotes the growth of good gut bacteria.

Have you been enjoying Chinese New Year just a bit too much?

After celebrating the Year of the Ox by feasting at the reunion dinner and on all sorts of guilty pleasure goodies, now is the time to balance your diet and treat your body to FairPrice Finest's range of detox-friendly treats for a fresh start.

From now till March 3, enjoy exclusive deals on guilt-free snacks and nourishing tea.

Sourced directly from farms and plantations, Tropical Maria Frozen Mango Chunks 500g ($7.90 a pack, usual price $9.90) contain vitamins A, B6, C and E, without any added sugar, flavourings or preservatives.

Defrost for a healthy fruit snack or blend some into your smoothie for a natural sweetness.

Made with only natural, high-quality ingredients, the gluten-free and dairy-free Pure Delish Granola Assorted 400g ($17.90 a pack, usual price $19.90) contains no wheat or eggs, making it a perfectly nutritious breakfast or snack.

Eat it directly or have it with yogurt - the taste will not disappoint.

Craving some crackers but afraid of the extra carbs?

Try From The Ground Up Cauliflower Crackers Assorted ($5.95 a pack, usual price $6.95), which are made from real cauliflower and plant-based ingredients.

It is a non-GMO, all-natural snack that uses only vegan-certified ingredients, delivering good flavours sans the guilt.

Drinking tea helps with detoxing and can boost the immune system, so choosing quality tea is equally important.

Named the No. 1 tea in Germany, Teekanne Assorted Tea 30g to 50g ($4.45 a pack, usual price $4.95) contains only 100 per cent all-natural ingredients, with no added sugar, artificial additives or preservatives.

Known for its numerous health benefits, jump onto the kombucha bandwagon with freshly pressed Yocha Kombucha Assorted 4-litre ($21 for three, usual price $26.40), which contain good bacteria and no artificial colours or flavours.

Boost your health with Unity's deals

PHOTOS: UNITTY

Apart from eating and drinking healthier products, regular intake of health supplements can also help with detoxing and boost your well-being further.

And there is no better time to take advantage of Unity's promotions that run from today till March 3.

Containing 20 billion beneficial bacterial strains in one capsule, LactoGG Probiotic Capsules 30 ($59.95, usual price $69) help to balance the immune system.

It can also reduce the severity of acute diarrhoea and alleviate gastrointestinal side effects of antibiotics.

Or stock up on Avalon Aloe Detox 60 x 2 + 20 (value pack) ($129, usual price $149). Enhanced with three billion CFUs of probiotics complex to promote better gut health and strengthen the digestive and immune system, it is certainly a value choice for good health.

It helps clear away accumulated waste and toxin, reduces water retention and promotes bowel regularity.

Found naturally in your body and in certain types of food, enzymes facilitate numerous reactions in the body to keep you in top form and active.

Containing over 100 plant-based ingredients, Japanese supplement Red Sun Detox Enzyme 300mg 60 ($49, usual price $59) will help cleanse your system and maintain overall health.

Looking to drop to a lighter weight in the new year? Try AFC Kouzu 90 ($32, usual price $40.20) to dissolve fat and promote healthy weight loss.

In addition to aiding digestion and relieving bloat, it also helps balance your body PH, remove acidic waste and purify your blood.

Lastly, no detox journey is complete without New Moon Bird's Nest With White Fungus & Rock Sugar 150g x 6 ($19.90, usual price $39.80). An ideal food supplement for all ages, it does not contain any preservatives, artificial colourings or flavourings.