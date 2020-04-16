Snag these specials at Warehouse Club and FairPrice ahead of Hari Raya

Seaco Bay Scallop 800g ($20.95 for two, usual price $24 for two)

Bibik’s Choice Chicken Crispy Katsudon 1kg (left, $10.90, usual price $13.90) and Blue Oceans Black Tiger Hoso Shrimp 21/25 ($31.90 for two, usual price $37 for two)

Expect a bigger variety of food choices in the build-up to Hari Raya at 35 FairPrice stores, including outlets at Northpoint City, VivoCity, Jurong Point and Our Tampines Hub.

There will be specials on offer and savings of up to 40 per cent at Warehouse Club's Hari Raya Open House from now till May 27.

Shop without membership during the promotion period from now till April 29 and discover a scrumptious spread of food choices and wonderful home products that are ideal for the season.

Count on the Aerogaz Multifunctional Rice Cooker 1.8L ($55.90, usual price $69.90) to provide the staple for your pre-dawn and break-fast meals.

Add hearty options to the latter with Bibik's Choice Chicken Crispy Katsudon 1kg ($10.90, usual price $13.90), Blue Oceans Black Tiger Hoso Shrimp 21/25 ($31.90 for two, usual price $37 for two) or Seaco Bay Scallop 800g ($20.95 for two, usual price $24 for two), and wash it all down with 100Plus Original 24s x 500ml ($15.90 per carton, usual price $22.90).

If all this doesn't fill you up, munching on Redondo Assorted Wafers 12s x 150g ($13.95, usual price $16.90) or Kirkland Signature Frozen Strawberries 2.72kg ($20.80, usual price $24.80) should do the trick.

Take this opportunity to also get some new bedlinen and treat yourself to a good night's rest with the Domus Down Touch Pillow, Anti Dustmite Treated ($19.90, usual price $99.90) and Bedlinen Specials, Assorted ($19.90 to $69.90).

What's more, enjoy free membership when you spend $80 or more in a single receipt. Terms and conditions apply.

FAIRPRICE

From now to May 27, expect a bigger variety of food choices as the clock ticks down to Hari Raya at 35 FairPrice stores, including outlets at Northpoint City, VivoCity, Jurong Point and Our Tampines Hub.

Shoppers will easily find the products stocked at selected bays within the store.

Four newly curated halal items have been introduced, on top of an array of dates in-store.

Pars Prawn Crackers in Seaweed and Curry flavours are from the latest range of products from Finna, known for producing high quality prawn crackers in Indonesia.

To add the taste and flavour of classic Indonesian cuisine to your home-cooked meals like Soto Ayam or Sop Buntut, Royco Seasoning in Rasa Ayam (chicken) and Rasa Sapi (beef) are also on sale.

Spice things up with the all-purpose Bagus Chilli Paste and Bagus Shrimp Belachan, made with fermented shrimps, an essential ingredient in many curries, sauces and sambal.

And don't forget to have your pick of dates - the go-to Ramadan snack that will restore energy after a day of fasting - from Nature's Best Bam Dates, Rabee Dates Desert Fruit, Syed Fresh Honey Dates and Syed Deglet Nour Selected Pitted Tunisian Dates.

Shop now at Warehouse Club and FairPrice to discover authentic flavours for your Iftar and Raya meals, with an array of condiments, baking needs, assorted Raya cookies, cooking essentials and decor items.