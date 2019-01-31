Stock up on CNY essentials, steamboat must-haves at FairPrice

Chinese New Year reunion dinner typically involves getting together for a feast and is one of the most important times of the year to be with one's family.

Many young people today do not often have meals with their parents or siblings as they are either busy with work or opt to spend time with friends instead.

So reunion dinner has gained a greater significance as one of the few days that family members come together and eat.

For starters, bless your guests with a pot-load of happiness with FairPrice Frozen Whole Shrimp Wonton (144g, 12 pieces a pack).

It consists of whole shrimps - the crustaceans symbolise happiness in Chinese culture - with no colouring added.

Next, add more flavour to your broth with FairPrice Gold Cuttlefish Ball (780g), which is succulent, flavourful and trans fat-free.

Made in Singapore, it is a versatile dish - you can deep-fry, grill or saute it, or simply have it in soup.

Also, FairPrice Flavoured Crabsticks (250g) is a popular choice that allows you to enjoy the flavour of crab without any hassle.

Trans fat-free, low in cholesterol, with no preservatives or saturated fat, this is definitely a steamboat must-have.

And if you love dumplings, here is your chance to indulge. According to a Chinese tradition, the more you eat, the "wealthier" you will be in the new year, because of its resemblance to gold ingots.

So stock up on your "wealth" with FairPrice Vegetable/Chive Dumplings (675g) from South Korea, which is trans fat-free and suitable for steaming, pan-frying and deep-frying.

The other all-time favourite side dish is FairPrice Pork Luncheon Meat (340g), the locally produced healthier choice with 25 per cent less sodium and is lower in saturated fat.

Your steamboat meal will not be complete without a dash of dressing.

SESAME AROMA

The new Golden Chef Japanese Dressings are produced in Japan. They carry a rich sesame aroma and can be used as a dipping sauce for steamboat, in salads, or topping for all manner of cuisines.

It is available in Roasted Sesame and Sesame Soy flavours. The former is nutty and creamy with a sweet and sour aftertaste, while the latter is light and savoury and enhances the flavours of food.

After stuffing yourself, relax in front of the television with FairPrice's festive snacks that are great for sharing.

For those who want a taste of local flavours, get the specially designed and packaged FairPrice Kool Potong Ice Cream Festive pack (10s x 65g) with eight flavours: Red bean, durian, mango, sweet corn, chendol & red bean, jackfruit, yam and pulut hitam.

But if you prefer crunchy to creamy, get the new FairPrice Black Pepper and Cheese Potato Chips (75g, trans fat-free). Made from 100 per cent potatoes, each chip is so irresistibly crispy, you just cannot stop munching.

Flavours include original, chilli, hot & spicy, sour cream & onion and barbecue.

You can wash down these treats with the new Life Green Tea (1L) - available in Japanese Green Tea (no sugar) and Jasmine Green Tea (less sugar) - which comes in a unique pack size.

It is 100 per cent packed and produced in Japan, is a healthier choice and the leaves used in the Japanese Green Tea are from the Kagoshima prefecture.

Those who crave something stronger can turn to Martens Pilsener Beer (4 x 330ml), a premium lager beer imported specially from Belgium's No. 2 brewery.

Best served chilled, it tastes clean and crisp, and has a smooth finish. Its bitterness complements oily fish such as salmon, marbled meat, fried food and nuts.

