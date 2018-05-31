Stock up for your next World Cup party with FairPrice

With about two weeks to go to the biggest football tournament in the world, the countdown to the 2018 Fifa World Cup has started.

Scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, football fans here can expect to be pulling long nights in support of their favourite teams with family and friends.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice's housebrand has a wide range of trans-fats free and halal-certified products to kick off your own World Cup party.

For starters, break out a packet of iconic potong ice cream, which has come a long way since it first emerged in the 60s. Now, you can enjoy the timeless snack from the comfort of your sofa, while cheering on your favourite team.

FairPrice's Potong Ice Confection comes in various flavours - Red Bean, Durian, Mango, Sweet Corn, Chendol and Red Bean, Jackfruit, Yam and Pulut Hitam (black glutinous rice with coconut milk) - to please even the pickiest of ice cream connoisseurs.

Alternatively, start your night off on a savoury note with snacks such as the FairPrice potato chips or muruku.

The bags of potato chips come in flavours such as Barbecue, Chilli, Sour Cream & Onion, Hot & Spicy and Original.

The muruku comes in Thick or Fine versions, and is also free of cholesterol.

Snacking is not complete without a bowl of nuts and the new FairPrice Natural Fruits & Nuts come into play.

The nuts are high in dietary fibre and low in sodium. They come in resealable packaging so you can munch on them whenever and wherever.

As the night wears on, you may start to crave a fuller meal.

FairPrice's range of instant noodles allows you to experience the homely flavours you know and love at affordable prices.

Choose from five instant noodle flavours, including Nonya Curry Laksa, Mushroom Cheese, Curry, Chicken & White Pepper.

The Nonya Curry Laksa even comes with a dipping sauce.

You can also have bowls of FairPrice's newly launched Tempura Cheese Chicken Strips at the coffee table.

Throw in some chicken nuggets and your finger food platter is complete.

Available in two flavours (original, and hot and spicy), the nuggets are bound to be a fan favourite at your party.

For a bigger group, how about a pizza party?

Bust out the piece de resistance: FairPrice's Low GI Pizzas, which come in either a nine-inch thin crust or a six-inch thick crust and in six different flavours.

These are Spinach & Mushroom, Ratatouille, Beef Bulgogi for the nine-inch pizza range, and Tuna Miso, Tom Yum Chicken and Mexican Chicken for six-inch pizzas.

Not only are the pizzas low on the glycaemic index, they are high in wholegrains and low in sodium.

It is easy to forget to hydrate yourself.

Reach for a packet of FairPrice's 100% Coconut Water, which contains five essential electrolytes - sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

It is also naturally cholesterol-free and does not have any added sugar.

For those games late in the night, stay awake with a jolt of caffeine with FairPrice's new 3-In-1 Hazelnut-flavoured coffee. Not only is the cup of coffee easy to prepare, the coffee is also aromatic and flavourful.

However you decide to enjoy the World Cup, make sure FairPrice is a part of your viewing parties.