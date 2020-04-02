Support local F&B businesses with these #savefnbsg deals

Covid-19 has hit the local food and beverage scene in a bad way. People are staying home, tourists cannot come in and the industry is hurting with the drastic drop in customers, reservations and revenue.

But you can do your part to #savefnbsg.

The movement to support struggling F&B businesses means there are more operators launching takeaway menus or offering meal deals. Also, some top restaurants are offering delivery for the first time.

The situation is grim, but it also means you will have a chance to try new places in the comfort of your home, and you can return to the restaurants when this is all over.

Vianney Massot Restaurant

For the first time, one Michelin-starred Vianney Massot Restaurant presents a takeaway set for four, L'Agneau de lait ($200), with items such as pan-seared milk-fed lamb and a basket of mini croissant and baguette.

To order, call 6909-6360 or e-mail reservations@vianneymassot.com one day in advance.

Nude Seafood

Nude Seafood has launched a delivery menu with signature items such as Hickory-smoked Salmon ($19.90) and Barramundi & Barley Risotto ($23.80). Available on weekdays, with free delivery for orders above $80.

Visit www.nudeseafood.com/delivery for the menu and to order.

Cookyn Inc

You can now enjoy Cookyn Inc's signature Movie Dining Experience at home with its Dabao Edition, a four-course meal (from $78) based on the 2014 movie Chef.

Delivery services are available on Fridays and weekends, between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Order via cookyn-inc.myshopify.com

BTM Mussels & Bar

BTM Mussels & Bar has a deal perfect for those craving quality mussels when working from home. The Franco-Belgian ($150) menu features mussels and bar bites - add a bottle of house wine for $38.

Delivery is free and you can call 8121-3247 to order.

Firebake

Firebake has some of the best breads in Singapore and you can have them delivered to you via various delivery platforms. Add Firebake's other popular items, such as chicken liver pate and Australian prawn capellini, to your order.

Kam's Roast - Immune Boosting Herbal Soup

You can get your favourite roasts from Kam's Roast delivered until the end of the month. If you order it via kamsroast.oddle.me with the code NEWFEAST, you will get a 15 per cent discount. You will also receive a free serving of the Immune Boosting Herbal Soup ($6.80).

Native

Native, ranked 12th on the World's 50 Best Bars list, is making #WFH a more relaxing experience by delivering its cocktails to you.

They include Hibiscus ($68), Forager's Garden ($68), Peranakan ($88, which comes with kueh salat from Michelin-starred restaurant Candlenut) and Pineapple Arrack ($88). These are good for six portions.

To order, e-mail info@tribenative.com or call 8869-6520.

The Blue Ginger

The Blue Ginger, listed on Michelin's Bib Gourmand, is giving a 20 per cent discount on all takeaway orders at both its Tanjong Pagar (Tel: 6222-3928) and Great World (Tel: 6235-7042) outlets. Just call them directly and pick up your orders.

Try the popular durian chendol or Nyonya noodles while you are at it.

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Enjoy the Wooloomooloo Steakhouse dining experience in the comfort of your home or office with its array of Gourmet Takeaway Packages, available from noon to 10pm daily. In addition, all items except the library collection wines are 25 per cent off for takeaways too.

Call 6338-0261 or e-mail woo-singapore@wooloo-mooloo.com to order, and allow the kitchen team at least 30 minutes of preparation time before collection. If you are in a rush, you can request for a curbside pick-up at Swissotel The Stamford's lobby.

Delivery deals from casual diners

The current situation is also seeing meal deals sprouting from several casual dining places:

Pazzion Cafe

Pazzion Cafe has launched deliveries via Deliveroo. Its executive set lunch - available on weekdays between noon and 2pm - starts from $18.

You have two to choose from: Set A (with cold truffle pasta) or Set B (with Asian spice chicken), and you can top up $1 to add an Americano or green tea.

Monga Singapore's SingPost Centre-exclusive Monga Fried Chicken with Hainanese Chicken Rice Boxes ($8.90) are now available for takeaway via GrabFood or Foodpanda. Choose between Crispy Fried Chicken and Monga Nuggets.

Monga Crispy Chicken Rice Box MONGA SINGAPORE

It also comes with achar and an exclusive hot chilli sauce.

This month, Shi Zhi Wei is offering special sets via GrabFood and Deliveroo. One to try is the Sweet & Sour Pork set with fried minced egg meat, seafood mixed vegetables, salted vegetable beancurd soup and four portions of rice for $39.40 (usual price $49.20).

Shi Zhi Wei's Sweet & Sour Pork IRON CHEF F&B

Collin's restaurants are offering 50 per cent discount combo meals.

Choose sets such as the Combo Grill (with chicken chop, lamb chop and pork bratwurst served with aglio olio, corn cob and salad, $14.50) and Beef Short Ribs & Chicken Chop Combo ($15). These are available on all the major food delivery platforms.

Mixed Grill from Colin's IRON CHEF F&B

Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine has made all items on its a la carte menu available for takeaway, so you can order signatures such as Roasted Chicken Esarn Style, Cha-Om Fried Egg and Thai Fried Kuey Teow.

Roast Chicken (Esarn style) from Blue Jasmine YEOH WEE TECK

It will also offer bento boxes this month via Foodpanda, with free delivery if you order 12 boxes. These are at $13 each, with items such as Pad Thai Set, Basil Chicken Kaprao Set and Lemongrass Fish Set.

In-dining promos are available too

If you are well and want to head out for a quick stretch, these places will hit the spot. Just make sure you are not serving a stay-home notice or leave of absence because no matter how good these deals are, nothing is worth the legal troubles.

Braci

One Michelin-starred restaurant Braci (52 Boat Quay) is offering 30 per cent off its food menu for dine-in. Just quote De Vitto Friends & Family when making your reservations.

This month, Oscar's at Conrad Centennial Singapore has a 1-for-1 deal on its Clawesome Seafood Dinner Buffet (from $78). You will get a rotating selection of crab dishes, such as Wok-fried Crab XO fried rice, Chilli Crab and Crab Mac N Cheese. Call 6432-7463 for reservations.

Clawesome Seafood Dinner Buffet at Oscar's CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE

To satisfy your dim sum cravings, CJ GO (the United Square and Punggol Drive outlets) is offering a high tea special - 50 per cent off all dim sum and congee items. Available on weekdays till the end of this month, except during public holidays.

CJ GO's high tea special DOMINIC YING

Just be sure to keep your distance from other diners.

KFC

Some players have also kick-started new practices so you will feel safe whendining there, such as KFC's Contactless Takeaway feature at all its outlets.

Place your order via the KFC app or kfc.com.sg, pick an outlet and state the pick-up time, make your payment and make sure you know your order number, then you can pick up the orders from a Contactless Pick-Up Table.

You will have no contact with anyone, and you can enjoy your chicken with peace of mind.