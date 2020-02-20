Switch to healthier oil, rice with FairPrice Housebrand products

Diet crazes are everywhere, but what lies at the heart of healthy eating is maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet.

This simply means we should not eat too little or too much of any particular type of food, and should pick healthier alternatives whenever possible.

We can start by looking at the types of oil and rice we consume, since they are present in just about every meal we have.

Sunflower oil and canola oil are two healthier alternatives to vegetable oil - the most commonly used cooking oil - suitable for everyday cooking.

Both oils contain some of the lowest levels of saturated fats and highest levels of unsaturated fats among all cooking oils, which contribute to a lower risk of heart disease and help reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Sunflower oil is also a good source of vitamin E, while canola oil contains high levels of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and is a source of vitamins E and K.

Extra virgin olive oil is well-known for its pleasant fragrance and taste.

What sets it apart from regular olive oil is that it has undergone the least amount of processing, so on top of retaining flavour, it also retains the most nutrients.

Like canola and sunflower oils, extra virgin olive oil is high in unsaturated fats and low in saturated fats, and is a source of vitamins E and K.

It is also loaded with antioxidants and has been linked to lower blood pressure, reduced risk of strokes and protection against inflammation.

Despite its relatively low smoke point of around 200 deg C, extra virgin olive oil is still safe for most home cooking methods such as pan frying.

It is also ideal for use as a dip for lightly toasted bread or salad dressing.

While these alternatives carry a higher price tag than standard vegetable oil, you can still get them at affordable prices by choosing the housebrand options from FairPrice.

Among the pure oils available are FairPrice Sunflower Oil and FairPrice Olive Oil - Extra Virgin. You can also get blends that offer more versatility, such as FairPrice Canola Olive Oil and FairPrice Premium Canola with Sunflower Oil.

When it comes to rice, it is common knowledge that brown rice is healthier than white rice. You can start reaping the benefits by switching to FairPrice's Thai Rice Blend, which contains white rice mixed with red and brown unpolished rice, or go all out with FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice.

As we strive towards leading healthier lives, making the switch to healthier staple ingredients is an important first step.

Through affordable pricing, FairPrice is committed to making this step reachable for all.

PHOTO: BUGATTI

PHOTO: BUGATTI

