Switch to healthier rice, oil from FairPrice's Healthier Choice range

Go for FairPrice's healthier range of brown, red and mixed rice from Thailand to satisfy your rice-craving needs.

Adopting healthier food practices does not mean you have to stint on what you eat.

With FairPrice Housebrand's Healthier Picks campaign, which provides more than 100 different quality Housebrand Healthier Choice Symbol food products, it is now so much easier to make the best decisions for your body.

Rice is an essential component in Asian meals, and you can select from FairPrice's range of brown, red and mixed rice from Thailand.

Although these 100 per cent natural options are not organic, they are of a high standard and make for affordable alternatives to an everyday staple.

Consuming a diet rich in such wholegrains is beneficial to health as it may lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

The FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice (5kg) boasts a variety of long-grain rice with a mild nutty flavour and chewy texture.

It is 100 per cent whole kernel and contains vitamin B1 and dietary fibre, and is also naturally sodium- and cholesterol-free.

Another option would be the FairPrice Thai Red Unpolished Rice (2.5kg), a special variety long-grain rice with a natural red hue and an earthy, beany flavour.

It is 100 per cent whole kernel, higher in wholegrains, contains vitamin B1, iron and dietary fibre, and is naturally sodium- and cholesterol- free.

Red rice is a great go-to option as it contains a variety of anthocyanins, an antioxidant that gives the bran a maroon colour.

For the best of both worlds, go for the FairPrice Thai Rice Blend (2.5kg), a mix of fragrant white rice with wholesome red and brown unpolished rice.

It uses 100 per cent whole kernel and contains dietary fibre.

The mixed rice is naturally sodium- and cholesterol-free, low in fat, and is perfect for whipping up egg fried rice for your family.

Elevate the rest of your dishes with FairPrice Sunflower Oil, a delicately flavoured oil made from the seeds of sunflowers.

It is versatile and can be used for all forms of cooking - deep-frying, pan-frying, stir-frying and even in salads.

It is naturally cholesterol-free and contains vitamin E, an essential antioxidant for a healthier lifestyle.

Alternatively, the FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil is made from gently pressed premium olives and is well known for its clarity, aroma and unique flavour, allowing it to complement and enhance the natural flavour of your dishes.

The rich and fruity flavour of the olive oil goes well with salads, pastas and vegetables.

It is naturally free of cholesterol and high in monounsaturated fats, along with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

For a refreshing drink to accompany your meal during the hot and humid days, FairPrice 100% Coconut Water will quench your thirst and hydrate you in a flash.

It is naturally fat- and cholesterol-free and helps you stay cool indoors.

Best of all, it contains five essential electrolytes to replace fluids lost during your circuit breaker workouts and will leave you feeling refreshed.

RECIPE FOR CLAYPOT BROWN UNPOLISHED RICE (SERVES 8)

INGREDIENTS

500g FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice, washed, drained

750ml water or fat-free stock

500g whole chicken, skinless, chopped into small pieces

1 tbsp corn oil

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

6 Chinese mushrooms, soaked, sliced

20g salted fish, sliced

8 tbsp canned or frozen corn kernel, drained

8 tbsp canned or frozen green pea

MARINADE

2 tbsp oyster sauce

½ tsp teaspoon sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp ginger juice

GARNISH

2 tbsp silverfish, deep fried, drained

1 tbsp spring onion, chopped

METHOD

1. Cook the brown rice with water or stock in the rice cooker until almost done.

2. Mix all the marinade ingredients together and marinate the chicken. Leave aside for at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat the oil in the wok and fry the garlic until fragrant.

4. Add in the marinated chicken and cook till done. Add all the other ingredients and cook well.

5. Remove the cooked chicken and ingredients and place them on top of the rice in the rice cooker.

6. When the rice is fully cooked, mix the ingredients and rice.

7. Garnish with the silverfish and spring onion.

8. Serve hot.