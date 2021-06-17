Take dad around the world with these Father's Day sets

JAPANESE

If you are going to be home on Sunday for Father's Day, take dad around the world with food. The first stop is Japan for ramen. Ippudo's Eat At Home Bundle ($35) has a choice of two cooked ramens and a DIY ramen gift set. Your choices of ramen include Shiromaru Motoaji and Karaka Men. Order at the restaurants or via ippudo.oddle.me for a gyoza return voucher and a card for dad, while stocks last.

THAI

Go Thai for dad with dishes from Blue Jasmine (Park Hotel Farrer Park, Tel: 6824-8851). Its six-course Father's Day set menu (from $98 for four, available till Sunday) has dishes including sun-dried chicken with green chilli dip and gaeng som (Thai orange fish curry). To order, visit blue-jasmine-singapore.myshopify.com

ITALIAN

This weekend, Zafferano (Ocean Financial Centre, Tel: 6509-1488) presents a 10-course menu of Italian favourites ($198 for two), with tasty dishes such as the angel hair pasta (with 5g of Kaluga caviar), house-made Kurobuta pork ravioli and New Zealand lamb rack. Place your order via delivery.zafferano.sg

CHINESE

If dad is a dim sum fan, grab the set from Shang Palace (Shangri-La Singapore). For $138 for four, you get three types of steamed dumplings, siew mai with crab roe, crispy taro pastry and baked barbecued pork buns, braised ee-fu noodles with black truffle and longevity buns. Send a WhatsApp message to 9030-0187 to order or call 6213-4398.