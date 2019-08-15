Tasty bites

Makan

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Aug 15, 2019 06:00 am

DORAEMON MENU

Fans of Doraemon, head to Monster Curry for an exclusive menu and merchandise celebrating Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration. This exclusive menu features the Special Combo Curry ($28.80, good for two) with pork katsu, fried fish, jumbo fried shrimps, tori karaage and takoyaki. Dine-in customers can also purchase exclusive items such as T-shirts ($25)and tumblers ($11.80).

NEW AT PINK FISH

The Singaporean Burger ($9.90) at Pink Fish (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6909-9771) is an exclusive available till the end of the month. It pairs Norwegian salmon with spicy sambal and salted egg fish skin chips. Added to the permanent menu are Asian Soup (from $10.90, with Thai yellow curry) and European Salad (from $10.90, with quinoa and a 7-spiced grilled salmon).

LINE CAUGHT MACKEREL

Canned food is a blessing when you are in a rush and New Moon’s Jack Mackerel in Tomato Sauce is great if you are in the mood for a quick bite but are too lazy to go out. It is made with line caught Chilean Jack Mackerel from environmentally sustainable sources and is trans-fat free and halal-certified. It is available at FairPrice at $3.50.

MEATLESS SWENSEN'S

Swensen's is currently the largest halal-certified chain in Singapore to offer the meatless Impossible Burger ($14.90). It comes with a pan-seared Impossible patty, topped with melted cheese and red onion rings, between toasted brioche buns. It is served with sides of fries and coleslaw.

Modern European magic with Winestone's new menu
Weets Eats

Modern European magic with Winestone's new menu

