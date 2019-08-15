Tasty bites

DORAEMON MENU

Fans of Doraemon, head to Monster Curry for an exclusive menu and merchandise celebrating Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration. This exclusive menu features the Special Combo Curry ($28.80, good for two) with pork katsu, fried fish, jumbo fried shrimps, tori karaage and takoyaki. Dine-in customers can also purchase exclusive items such as T-shirts ($25)and tumblers ($11.80).

NEW AT PINK FISH

The Singaporean Burger ($9.90) at Pink Fish (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6909-9771) is an exclusive available till the end of the month. It pairs Norwegian salmon with spicy sambal and salted egg fish skin chips. Added to the permanent menu are Asian Soup (from $10.90, with Thai yellow curry) and European Salad (from $10.90, with quinoa and a 7-spiced grilled salmon).

LINE CAUGHT MACKEREL

Canned food is a blessing when you are in a rush and New Moon’s Jack Mackerel in Tomato Sauce is great if you are in the mood for a quick bite but are too lazy to go out. It is made with line caught Chilean Jack Mackerel from environmentally sustainable sources and is trans-fat free and halal-certified. It is available at FairPrice at $3.50.

MEATLESS SWENSEN'S

Swensen's is currently the largest halal-certified chain in Singapore to offer the meatless Impossible Burger ($14.90). It comes with a pan-seared Impossible patty, topped with melted cheese and red onion rings, between toasted brioche buns. It is served with sides of fries and coleslaw.