Tasty treats

PHOTO: PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY
PHOTO: THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL
PHOTO: NESTLE SINGAPORE
PHOTO: GOH JOO HIN
ONE-NIGHT-ONLY VEGETARIAN MENU

Only on Oct 5, Porta (Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Tel: 6593-8855) is serving a five-course vegetarian menu ($52) that features root vegetable dishes such as Baby Beetroot (with rose apple and cocoa nibs) and Celeriac (with a meaty chunk of maitake), and you can pair it with organic wine at $69. The wines from Paul Jaboulet Aine's collection, produced by the Frey family, are delicious.

IBERICO PORK

From today to Sept 29, La Brasserie (The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Tel: 6877-8911) is offering Iberico pork on its menu. One highlight is the Spice-Braised Iberico Pork Cheek ($48) with crispy tobacco onions spiked with cayenne pepper. There are also set dinner menus at $89 a person.

MILO GAO SIEW DAI

''Less sweet'' is a popular choice in Singapore and Milo Gao Siew Dai ($6.50) fulfils that without losing that signature Milo taste. The Healthier Choice Symbol-certified drink has 50 per cent less sugar than regular Milo and 30 per cent more protein.

SPICY ABALONE

If you like it hot, the new Flying Wheel Spicy Abalone ($10.50) is perfect for you. Each can has six full-grown abalones and taste great when paired with rice. Till the end of the month, pay $9.90 for a can plus a pack of Myojo Shrimp Tanmen Instant Noodles at FairPrice, while stocks lasts

Yeoh Wee Teck

