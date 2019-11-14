Thai restaurants in Bangkok get 2 Michelin stars for first time

R-Haan is authentically Thai, offering both regional and royal cuisine using ingredients from all over the country.

Sorn is inspired by the tropical forests of southern Thailand, and ingredients are sustainably sourced from farmers and fishermen.

BANGKOK : Two restaurants in Bangkok have each earned a pair of coveted Michelin stars, the first time the leading guide awarded the accolade to local establishments offering Thai cuisine.

Located in Bangkok, Sorn and R-Haan were upgraded from their previous one-star rating in the third edition of Michelin Guide Thailand, unveiled on Tuesday in the capital.

Sorn celebrates traditional techniques and recipes from southern Thailand, where it sources from a network of small producers.

Meanwhile, R-Haan, with chef Chumpol at the helm, offers food inspired by products from all regions of the kingdom.

No establishment won three stars in this 2020 edition, but three others retain two - French restaurants Le Normandie and Mezzaluna, as well as Restaurant Suhring, run by German twin brothers.

This year, some 29 establishments in Thailand received stars.

Mr Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said the ratings showcased "Thailand's rich diversity and high quality of local produce".