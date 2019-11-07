Throw a pasta party with FairPrice

World Pasta Day may have taken place last month. But for pasta fans, celebrating their love for it only once a year is just not enough.

In fact, enjoying their favourite Italian dish will likely be a weekly - if not daily - affair.

There are over 600 shapes of pasta available, and their names are descriptive of their forms.

Be spoilt for choice with FairPrice Housebrand's range of noodle types - straight from Italy - and cook up a storm for the perfect pasta party during the upcoming holiday season.

For a classic crowd-pleasing meal, pair FairPrice Spaghetti Pasta (500g, $1.95) - which is cholesterol- and trans fat-free - with meatballs and homemade bolognese sauce. Full of carbs and protein, this is surely an energy boost for anyone who needs it.

Whipping up a cream sauce pasta dish will be perfect with FairPrice Penne Rigate Pasta (500g, $1.95), which holds sauces well. A tube-shaped pasta that is cut diagonally at both ends, be ready to delight the children by pairing it with grilled chicken and Alfredo sauce.

Meat aside, you can also prepare a seafood feast for guests who love their ocean catch by serving up FairPrice Linguine Pasta (500g, $1.95) with shrimp scampi. Indulge in the deliciousness of the buttery garlic and herb sauce which has a hint of white wine and lemon and watch the ingredients sizzle on the pan.

You can also throw in scallops, squid and clams according to your guests' preferences to add more flavour to the lovely recipe.

For those on a diet or are vegetarians, consider a refreshing Caprese pasta salad comprising FairPrice Fusilli Pasta (500g, $1.95) and lots of cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and fresh basil.

Drizzle and toss it with FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil (500ml, $8.20), a product of Italy that is carefully sourced and gently pressed from premium olives, to complete the guilt-free meal. The olive oil not only boasts a rich and fruity flavour, it is also naturally free of cholesterol and high in monounsaturated fats, and contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Or if you are into humble yet universal comfort food, mac and cheese will always hit the spot. Dunk FairPrice Elbow Pasta (500g, $1.95), shaped in narrow, curved tubes, into a wholesome pot of cheese and milk. A versatile dish, it can be paired with virtually anything - from Spanish chorizo to beer.

WHOLE WHEAT

If you prefer a healthier option when it comes to your carbs, take your pick between the FairPrice Whole Wheat Spaghetti Pasta (500g, $1.95) and FairPrice Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta (500g, $1.95), which are both higher in whole grains, Healthier Choice-certified, and cholesterol- and trans fat-free.

For a British twist, add a scoop FairPrice Baked Beans (420g, $1.15) to your pasta, which is a source of dietary fibre and delivers a welcome tangy hit of tomato sauce. The Healthier Choice-certified product is not only lower in sodium but is also low in fat and is cholesterol-free.