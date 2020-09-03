'Tis the season for durian mooncakes

While durian may not have been a traditional mooncake filling, the moment this combination was created it became a staple Mid-Autumn Festival offering.

Non-fans will just have to brace themselves, squeeze their nostrils and let the fanatics indulge.

Here are some of the season's best:

Foodies have been raving about Royal Durian Singapore's limited-edition Mao Shan Wang mooncakes ($118), made in collaboration with Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

It is made out of the flesh of the fruit and has a creamy texture with bittersweet afternotes, and the mooncakes come in an elegant red and gold two-tier gift box.

If you order this before Sept 15, you get 25 per cent off, while stocks last. Send a WhatsApp message to 8218-3137 to order or visit Royal Durian's cafe at 134 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-303A.

Carlton Hotel Singapore's version is called Mini Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncakes ($78.50), and they are made without preservatives so you can eat without worries.

Order via www.signatures.carltonhotel.sg or at the hotel's lobby till Oct 1.

You know anything durian-related will be good if it comes from Goodwood Park Hotel. This year, the hotel offers the D24 (from $47), Mao Shan Wang (from $57) and Black Thorn (from $69). There is also the Premium Duo, which pairs Black Thorn and Mao Shan Wang, at $63. Order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me

Durian King from Swensen's is one of the most popular items from the restaurant chain's mochi-snowskin Ice Cream Mooncakes series, and it is available till Oct 1. It is essentially a nugget of durian ice cream, which will please fans of both.

It sells at $39.80 for a set of four, or $10.90 each.

Visit https://www.swensens.com.sg to order or have it delivered via the usual delivery platforms.

For the first time, 7-Eleven has produced mooncakes, and it's a durian debut.

These are made with pure durian flesh, with no preservatives, added sugar or cream. You can pick from Mao Shan Wang ($68), D24 ($62) or Red Prawn ($62).

It's available at limited outlets and you have till Sunday to pre-order. Go to 7-Eleven's Facebook or Instagram for the list of outlets.

Aroma Truffle's gold-dusted durian mooncakes add an extra layer of scent - Black Winter Truffles harvested from Spoleto, Italy.

The Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake and Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake are beauties, and smell heavenly. They are sweet and creamy, mildly savoury and slightly bitter, with the aroma of truffle.

A bundle of four mooncakes is $78. Buy it via https://aromatruffle.com or at its outlets.