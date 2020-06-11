Toast your dad with wines from FairPrice this Father's Day

A celebratory fancy family dinner with a view of Singapore's skyline is impossible in such current unprecedented times.

However, our fathers - who always go the extra mile to fulfil the smallest requests - deserve the best no matter the circumstances.

While staying at home, take the opportunity to prepare a plethora of scrumptious dishes to celebrate this year's Father's Day on June 21.

To enhance the occasion, toast your hero and pair your meals with these recommended wines from FairPrice at discounted prices.

If you are scratching your head over what to purchase, remember that no two fathers are alike and everyone has his preferences.

If dad is a meat lover, Bruce Murray Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml ($15.50, usual price $22.50; assorted), a red wine from South Eastern Australia, is a dream companion.

Richly flavoured and full of Australian character, its nose captures the qualities of black cherry, plum and cranberry.

Half Mile Creek Chardonnay (Assorted) is another South Eastern Australian treasure that you will want to get your hands on.

With a medium straw green colour, it has notes of fresh stone fruit and citrus aromas with underlying nuttiness.

The tropical and grapefruit flavours with balanced acidity keep the palate clean and crisp with every sip you take.

It can be best enjoyed with a plate of grilled snapper.

Spoil your loved ones with two 750ml bottles at just $33.95 (usual price $24.90 each).

If you and your father enjoy kicking back with long drinking sessions, Johnnie Walker Red Label 700ml ($44.95, usual price $58), which is made using up to 35 of Scotland's freshest and most vibrant whiskies, should hit the spot.

It is now available in a limited-edition design for the brand's 200th anniversary.

The whisky has fresh and spicy notes with vibrant apple and citrus fruitiness, cinnamon and pepper spices and a warming smoky finish.

However, if you want something as bubbly as your old man who always has a corny joke up his sleeve, go for the Vina Maipo Vitral Sparkling Wine Brut 750ml at $16.90 (usual price $29.90).

This wine will amaze you with its unique composition of aromas and flavours with fine and delicate bubbles.

It is from Central Valley, Chile, and cultivated from alluvial soil in the Mediterranean climate.

It is greenish yellow in colour and its nose reveals intense fruit aromas and delicate yeast notes.

As it has a fresh, persistent and balanced taste on the palate, you may enjoy it with soft-flavoured fish, seafood, sushi or sashimi.

Alternatively, you can also have a glass of the wine by itself and have a great father and child bonding session.

The promotion for these four wines are exclusively available at FairPrice stores from today till June 24.