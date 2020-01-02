Get set for CNY with FairPrice

The New Year feasting may be over, but there is still Chinese New Year to think about.

Cue traditional snacks such as pineapple tarts, kueh bangkit and bak kwa, and most importantly, yusheng, commonly eaten with family members, friends and colleagues during the festive period.

Also known as lo hei, it is a raw fish salad that symbolises abundance, prosperity and vigour by the variety of ingredients in the dish.

Toss your way to success at home with FairPrice's Full Set Prosperity Yusheng ($35.80) that includes vegetables and 12 pieces of high quality salmon sashimi, making it a healthier option for the family.

The sumptuous yet auspicious must-have also comes with an additional seafood mix comprising ingredients like Seasoned Scallop Lips, Seasoned Jellyfish and Seasoned Seaweed Salad.

Packaged in a beautiful design fit for any formal or casual gathering, the Prosperity Yusheng set will allow you to enjoy a hassle-free experience with your loved ones and is now available at 33 selected FairPrice stores.

Be sure to order at least three days beforehand to ensure that you receive it on time for the festivities.

CRUNCH

For those who like a little more crunch with their yusheng, the Spring Toss Crispy Fish Skin Yusheng 500g ($16.80) is perfect for the palate.

This yusheng set features delicious deep-fried fish skin, which is crunchy and savoury.

It provides a wonderful textural contrast to the tenderness of traditional yusheng ingredients, such as carrots, cucumber and capsicum.

If you want to truly impress your guests, the New Moon Abalone Yusheng 780g ($39.90) should be your yusheng of choice - and makes for an excellent premium gift too.

Abalone has long been associated with the Chinese festive period, as it believed that consuming this delicacy will bless one's family with limitless treasure or wealth.

The set includes New Moon's abalone which symbolises guaranteed abundance, drawn from its Mandarin name "bao yu".

They are a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids as well as a wide range of vitamins and minerals, ensuring that you and your kin get in some nutrition during the festive feasting.

To take things to a grander level, New Moon sourced for the finest gold foil and hot stamped the whole packaging.

Inside, you can find 10 whole pieces of New Moon abalone in a convenient and safe canned packaging.

They sit atop a range of ingredients used for the tossing of the yusheng and rest on a specially created New Moon collectable 12.5-inch yusheng plate, which is re-usable as a serving platter and is safe for microwave use.

In addition, there is a slip of thick clear translucent paper describing the ingredients for those who are foreign to yusheng, making this item highly desirable not only to locals but foreigners keen to usher in Chinese New Year.

There is also a paper lining with the eight well wishes for celebrants to express during the steps of the traditional lo hei, allowing one to enjoy the dish with ease and convenience.

But yusheng is not the only thing you can look forward to at FairPrice this Chinese New Year.

The local supermarket chain's Super Shopper Challenge - Chinese New Year Edition will see 35 lucky shoppers get invited to an exciting afternoon of games to prove their shopping prowess and walk away with FairPrice gift vouchers.

From now to Feb 12, every $30 spent online and at FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, Warehouse Club and Unity stores gives you one chance to join the competition.

Five winning shoppers will be selected for each event taking place on Jan 16, Jan 30, Feb 6 and Feb 20, for a total of 35 winners.

Each event comprises two exciting rounds - Guess The Price (be the fastest person to correctly guess the price of the products shown) and Beat The List (navigate the store and find products from a list within a given time).

The best performing winner of each event will battle it out at the Grand Finale - held at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity on Feb 20, 3pm - for a chance to walk away with an additional $50,000 worth of FairPrice gift vouchers.