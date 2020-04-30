Treat mum to gourmet meals and cakes at home this Mother's Day

Just because we are in the middle of a circuit breaker does not mean that Mother's Day should be ignored.

Paying tribute to mum could lift your spirits - and will certainly elevate hers. Here are some treat ideas for mum on her special day on May 10.

ODETTE

It is nearly impossible to get a table at Michelin three-star restaurant Odette, but now your mother can enjoy the experience at home.

Its delivery menu consists of iconic and seasonal plates, such as Pithiviers Grande Cuisine ($198 for two) and the Bresse Poularde au vin Jaune ($128, for two). It will be a feast worthy of the most important woman of the day. Visit odette.oddle.me/en_SG/ to place your order.

THE BLUE GINGER

Bib Gourmand-listed The Blue Ginger also delivers, so you can send your mother a traditional Peranakan meal on May 10.

The restaurant has four set menus and each menu includes one of two exclusive "off-menu" desserts of pulut hitam and bubur cha cha.

Prices start at $150 for four, and dishes include Ayam Panggang, Babi Pong Tay and Ikan Masak Assam Gulai.

For those who do not want to head out to buy flowers, you can add that to your meal at $50 a bouquet.

To order, call 6235-7042. An advance order of 48 hours is required for flowers.

BLUE JASMINE

Can't take mum on a trip to Thailand? Have Thai food instead.

Blue Jasmine's eight-course Mother's Day set is at a wallet-friendly $50 (good for four). Dishes include the popular Cha-Om Fried Egg, Basil Chicken Kaprao and Spicy Lemongrass Fish Fillet.

The set is available on May 9 and 10, and you can e-mail hello@bluejasmine.com.sg or call 6824-8851 to place an order.

SPRMRKT

Not only does SPRMRKT provide the ingredients, it also provides the tools if you need them.

Its DIY kit (from $165 with cookware and $98 without) just requires you to combine the ingredients and cook it.

It also includes a kimchi dip with house-made flaxseed crackers, bread rolls, housemade chicken fingers and spaghetti pomodoro.

For the protein, you get a choice of seafood, sea bream or chicken.

To order, call the individual SPRMRKT outlets at Dempsey Hill (Tel: 8129-8166), Cluny Court (Tel: 9736-4170) or Robertson Quay (Tel: 9736-4032).

MANNA POT CATERING

If you live with a big family, a buffet may be the best bet.

Halal-certified Manna Pot Catering's Mini Party Pack starts at $58 (five items for five people), but there is an option to order the set for 10.

To look at the menu, visit www.mannapot.com.sg or call 6853-1568 for more information.

15 STAMFORD

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung (The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore) has a special menu for two at $50, consisting of dishes such as Fish Maw Soup, Braised Pork Belly Kong Bak Pau and Wok-fried Broccoli with Garlic Oil.

This is available between May 8 and 10 via www.shopcapitolkempinski.com

SWENSEN'S

If you must have cake on Mother's Day, Swensen's has two for you to choose from.

The Rose ($57.57, 1kg) and Elegance ($42.59, 1kg) are available for takeaway.

The former features Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream, while the latter has Salted Maple ice cream studded with crunchy toasted walnuts - and both look lovely.

Call the outlets direct (the numbers are listed at www.swensens.com.sg/singapore) or order through the usual delivery platforms.

PARIS BAGUETTE

Another pretty cake comes from Paris Baguette. Its Strawberry Blossom Cake ($55) is a light vanilla sponge layered cake with fresh cream - complete with decorative flowers.

Pre-orders have started on www.parisbaguettesg.com, and it is available for delivery or takeaway from May 8.

CRYSTAL JADE LA MIAN XIAO LONG BAO

For those seeking a traditional Chinese Mother's Day meal, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao offers set menus for two to 10 people (from $78).

The menus start from five dishes up to eight and are available for both takeaway and delivery.

Favourites include General Tso's Chicken, Fish Paste Thick Soup and Sauteed Prawn in Hot and Sour Sauce.

You can order through the usual delivery platforms.