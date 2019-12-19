Treat yourself to these tasty turkeys this Christmas

Turkeys are hardly as popular here as in the US, but come Christmas, the big bird does get rolled out in Singapore.

The good thing is that there is variety, from traditional versions to those with a twist. These birds are so delicious, you will eat every last bite.

SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE

The Sofitel Classic ($138) from Sofitel Singapore City Centre is a classic rendition of the bird bathed in truffle butter, then slow-cooked.

Executive chef Jean-Charles Dubois has done this many times, and each time it pleases.

To order, call 6428-5000 or visit bit.ly/BoutiqueMagnifique

THE ST REGIS SINGAPORE

Truffle seems to be a natural match with turkey, and The St Regis Singapore version is aromatic and delicious.

The Whole Roasted Turkey infused with Truffle Oil ($248) comes with a bunch of traditional accompaniments, such as buttered brussels sprouts, glazed chestnuts and truffle mashed potatoes.

Call 6505-6860 or visit brasserielessaveurs.com/festive2019 to place your order.

DA PAOLO GASTRONOMIA

Italian restaurant Da Paolo Gastronomia is offering the Truffle-Infused Deboned Roast Turkey ($225) for those who like truffle and cannot be bothered with the bones of the bird.

This is stuffed with Cotechino Italian pork sausage, mushrooms, chestnuts and herbs, and you can order it via its new website www.dapaolo.com.sg

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore celebrates its first Christmas with a host of takeaways, with the highlight being a roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy ($118).

To order, e-mail reservation.15stamford@kempinski.com or drop by Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski's Christmas Market. There are more than 50 festive booths selling Christmas goodies like panettone, log cakes, stollen and chilled mulled wine. Open till Dec 24.

HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium's Atrium Restaurant recently attained its halal certification, and has launched the Singapore Christmas Buffet till Dec 31 (from $88). The highlight is the Roast Traditional Tom Turkey with Fresh Herbs served with Chestnut Stuffing and Turkey Jus, and a whole slew of other goodies.

STAMFORD CATERING

A good way to settle festive catering woes is to turn to the experts.

Stamford Catering has a few Christmas menus to choose from, starting from $17.12 a person.

To order and view the menus, visit www.stamfordcs.com.sg or call 6852-3338.

To give your spread a kick, you can add an order of the Sze Chuan Mala Roasted Turkey with Chicken Stuffing ($105.93).

With mala being one of the big current food trends, it is not a surprise to find a mala turkey.

What is surprising is that the heat is legit.

CULINA AT COMO DEMPSEY

If you are looking for a traditional turkey, Culina at Como Dempsey's Traditional Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing and Gourmet Sauce ($115) should check all the boxes.

To order, call 6854-6168 or visit the shop at Block 15 Dempsey Road. While you are there, you can check out its list of exquisite goodies, ranging from caviar to hampers.

BABA CHEWS

If you want a different bird for the party, try the Hakka Salt-Baked Chicken with Stuffing ($52) from Baba Chews (Katong Square, Tel: 6723-2025).

This is inspired by Hakka salt-baked chicken, but for Christmas, the bird is stuffed with a mix of king oyster mushrooms, zucchini, pumpkin and almonds.

You can order at the restaurant or via bit.ly/babachewsfestivetakeaway