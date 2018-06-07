Tricks to eating healthy at your favourite restaurants

Eating out almost always destroys our calorie intake for the day.

That is because we are unaware of the amount of calories we are actually taking in when we eat at restaurants.

If you are trying to eat clean, dining out can be an issue, especially if you're not sure how to pick the healthiest meals.

Don't fret because here are some suggestions you can follow to eat healthy meals at your favourite restaurants.

CAFE FARE

Clean eating means staying away from the deep-fried starters. Give the signature cheesy, greasy burger a pass. Share the fries with your friends, if you must.

Additionally, wash this food down with water instead of ordering a sweet drink.

Go for wholesome grain or salad bowls. Order your favourite sandwich with wholegrain toast, which will satisfy your tastebuds without the guilt. Mains with grilled meats or poultry count as clean eating as long as the sides are vegetables.

ITALIAN

When waiting for your food to arrive, make sure you don't go too crazy with the free bread and butter. Stay clear of items that are either deep-fried or made with cheese.

Order a Caesar salad or minestrone soup as your starter as it is the healthiest option to fill you up before your main dish arrives.

Also, choose tomato-based items over cream- or cheese-based ones.

CHINESE

Be sure not to eat more than one bowl of rice, especially when you are sharing dishes with a group of people. Give anything breaded or fried a pass. Fried noodles do not make the cut.

Stick to clear soups or pair a bowl of plain rice with a delicious stir-fry.

THAI

Again, avoid fried appetisers. The cream-based soups, stir-fried noodles and fried rice are also off the table.

You will be equally happy with a plate of plain rice and a stir-fry of your choice, topped with an egg. Tom yum soup also pairs extremely well with rice.

INDIAN

Fried and puffy or oil-slicked bread is not synonymous with clean eating. Steer clear from the deep-fried appetisers as well. Do limit your serving of gravy-based dishes, such as butter chicken, and practise portion control when sharing it with a group of people.

Pair your chapati or rice with lentil soup and various mixed vegetable dishes. You can get papadum but make sure it is roasted and not deep-fried.

JAPANESE

Refrain from ordering the crispy tempura and deep-fried items. Also, remember to order your sushi rolls without mayonnaise.

Get edamame as these tiny sources of protein are a healthy starter. Stick to raw or grilled cuts of seafood.

Also, don't forget to limit your intake of rice and be sure to have a hot cup of green tea alongside your meal.

KOREAN

If you are at a buffet, refrain from getting more servings of rice with your meat. Don't load your plate up with any deep-fried items as well.

If you are at a barbecue restaurant, reach out for lean cuts and eat them with some vegetables and clear soup. Make sure you do not go crazy on the sodium-heavy condiments. Fermented kimchi is a healthy dish that you can have.

MEXICAN

Resist dishes that come topped with sour cream and cheese. Limit your intake of chips and cheese, and sorry, quesadillas will not make the cut.

Rice-based burrito bowls chock full of vegetables, beans and lentils can be healthy too. Load up on the salsa and guacamole as well. Seafood tacos are also a great choice, provided that the fish is not deep-fried.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)