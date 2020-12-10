Makan

Turkey time: Early birds for Christmas

Har Cheong turkey
Salted egg turkey
Sambal hijau turkey
WHITE CURRY TURKEY

Turkey is the bird of the season and this year, many restaurants are looking to South-east Asia for flavour inspiration. While Paul Singapore's White Curry Roast Turkey ($128) may not appeal to some, the taste is great. It has a white curry spice rub and is stuffed with sambal quail eggs. It comes with butterfly pea flower coconut rice, anchovies, roasted peanuts and achar. It's a meal in itself. Head to www.paulsgcatering.com to order.

HAR CHEONG TURKEY

For something familiar yet new, the 'Har Cheong' Turkey and Vegetable Rice ($118) from The Deli (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1867) should thrill. The bird is steeped in prawn paste over two days, then fried. You may also order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me

SALTED EGG TURKEY

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport offers a Salted Egg Yolk Roast Turkey ($168) that is coated with a salted egg yolk sauce before it is roasted. It comes with XO crab meat fried rice, seasonal greens and more salted egg yolk cream sauce. Visit bit.ly/crowne-plaza-estore to order.

SAMBAL HIJAU TURKEY

Turkey works well with spicy flavours, so it's not a surprise Royal Plaza on Scotts brought back the popular Sambal Hijau Turkey (or Green Sambal Turkey, $145). Expect earthy, aromatic spices and sides of nasi goreng, serunding, spiced chicken stuffing, sayur lodeh and sambal hijau kicap sauce. To order, call 6589-7788.

