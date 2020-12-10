Turkey time: Early birds for Christmas

WHITE CURRY TURKEY

Turkey is the bird of the season and this year, many restaurants are looking to South-east Asia for flavour inspiration. While Paul Singapore's White Curry Roast Turkey ($128) may not appeal to some, the taste is great. It has a white curry spice rub and is stuffed with sambal quail eggs. It comes with butterfly pea flower coconut rice, anchovies, roasted peanuts and achar. It's a meal in itself. Head to www.paulsgcatering.com to order.

HAR CHEONG TURKEY

For something familiar yet new, the 'Har Cheong' Turkey and Vegetable Rice ($118) from The Deli (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1867) should thrill. The bird is steeped in prawn paste over two days, then fried. You may also order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me

SALTED EGG TURKEY

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport offers a Salted Egg Yolk Roast Turkey ($168) that is coated with a salted egg yolk sauce before it is roasted. It comes with XO crab meat fried rice, seasonal greens and more salted egg yolk cream sauce. Visit bit.ly/crowne-plaza-estore to order.

SAMBAL HIJAU TURKEY

Turkey works well with spicy flavours, so it's not a surprise Royal Plaza on Scotts brought back the popular Sambal Hijau Turkey (or Green Sambal Turkey, $145). Expect earthy, aromatic spices and sides of nasi goreng, serunding, spiced chicken stuffing, sayur lodeh and sambal hijau kicap sauce. To order, call 6589-7788.