Two Ikea wings for $1 with Dec 12 deal
Fans of Ikea's chicken wings can bite into a tasty 12.12 deal.
Exclusively happening today at the Swedish furniture retail stores, this family favourite will retail at $1 for two pieces, limited to six portions for each Ikea Family card.
The offer is available for dine-in only, while stocks last.
Whether you are sharing the wings with your loved ones or saving them all for yourself, this savoury delight will surely leave you wanting more.
