Two Ikea wings for $1 with Dec 12 deal

This offer is available for dine-in only, while stocks last. PHOTO: IKEA
Dec 12, 2019 06:00 am

Fans of Ikea's chicken wings can bite into a tasty 12.12 deal.

Exclusively happening today at the Swedish furniture retail stores, this family favourite will retail at $1 for two pieces, limited to six portions for each Ikea Family card.

The offer is available for dine-in only, while stocks last.

Whether you are sharing the wings with your loved ones or saving them all for yourself, this savoury delight will surely leave you wanting more.

