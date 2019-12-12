Two Ikea wings for $1 with Dec 12 deal

This offer is available for dine-in only, while stocks last.

Fans of Ikea's chicken wings can bite into a tasty 12.12 deal.

Exclusively happening today at the Swedish furniture retail stores, this family favourite will retail at $1 for two pieces, limited to six portions for each Ikea Family card.

The offer is available for dine-in only, while stocks last.

Whether you are sharing the wings with your loved ones or saving them all for yourself, this savoury delight will surely leave you wanting more.