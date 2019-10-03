Vote for your favourite eatery in the ultimate food fight

There is nothing like a little competition to inject excitement into the local food and beverage (F&B) scene.

The first is the annual Singapore Food Masters 2019.

The aim of the contest is to pay tribute to the food establishments that feed us, and the best tribute is to vote for them.

There are 120 F&B places in the running, divided into zones. You can vote for your favourites till Oct 31, and 10 from each zone will then move on to the finals.

The judges - comprising food writers and influencers - will choose the top three dishes from each zone based on taste, service, cleanliness, value for money and offering a healthier choice.

Those who cast a vote stand a chance to win a $100 shopping voucher in a lucky draw. You can vote online via www.sgfoodmasters.sg

Some in the initial run include Yun Nans at Jewel Changi Airport, Chuan Hung The Noodle Place (Telok Ayer Street), Yan Ji Seafood Soup at Marsiling Mall and the Westgate branch of Miam Miam French Japanese Cafe Kitchen.

Meanwhile, eateries battling it out for the first time include Flying Wok, Tamoya Udon, Olden Street Bak Kut Teh, FlagWhite and Jiak Modern Tzechar.

Will they make the cut? The results will be announced next month.

The contestants of the inaugural Snack Genius competition to find the next big snack have a much shorter wait.

Winners will be picked on Saturday at Resorts World Sentosa's B1 Atrium by a panel of judges - including MasterChef Australia Season 2 winner Adam Liaw - in the Sweet and Savoury categories.

Some of the more interesting creations include vegan cheese-flavoured tempeh chips from Angeline Leong of Angie's Vegan Pantry; cereal prawn kale chips from MasterChef Singapore runner-up Genevieve Lee; BRice rice puffs with honey, mango and cashews from undergraduate Sharan Thangavel; and sea salt pistachio popcorn and maca granola from the co-founder of Wild Granola Kristin Lim.

The winners of each category walk away with a cash prize of $10,000.