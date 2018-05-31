Where to go for Father's Day makan treats
Treats for every dad and budget this Father's Day on June 17
With Father's Day falling on June 17 this year, it is time to plan that special meal for daddy dearest. Here are our suggestions:
Uncle Leong Signatures
Waterway Point East Wing, #B1-21 (Tel: 6385-9989)
Crab is always a treat, and at Uncle Leong, crabs sell from $75 a kilogramme.
Try the Hong Kong Style Typhoon Shelter Crab, a traditional fisherman's dish. The crabs are stir-fried with spices, chilli, garlic, spring onion, onion and black bean sauce.
Jing Hua Xiao Chi
21 Neil Road (Tel: 6221-3060); Palais Renaissance #B1-04/05 (Tel: 6733-8231); and Bugis Village (Tel: 6337-7601)
If you are looking for a traditional and simple meal, head to Jing Hua Xiao Chi.
The recommended item is the must-try pan-fried pork dumplings ($8 for 10 pieces), but there are many other Chinese delicacies too.
River Wok
#01-12, The Pier (Tel: 6732-1126)
Just on June 17, River Wok is offering a buffet spread at $68 featuring South-east Asian cuisine from countries including Laos, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Expect a spread of items such as pineapple rice, duck mango salad and udang sambal Java.
Soi 47
47 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-130 (Tel: 6266-4747) and 111 King George's Ave (Tel: 6255-4747)
For families into Thai food, Soi 47 should provide a fun night of eating.
The Deep-Fried Sea Bass With Thai Baby Garlic ($19) is a popular choice and goes perfectly with tom yum kung.
Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup
467/475/477 Changi Road (Tel: 6746-4089); and #01-31/32
Kaki Bukit 511 Market & Food Centre (located at Bedok North Street 3)
Some fathers are just not into fancy meals, so this is the best solution - a warm bowl of pig's organ mee sua ($5). This is not only a comforting dish but a meaningful one too because for some, a bowl of mee sua represents longevity.
Hinata
#01-07 Robertson Walk (Tel: 6737-5968)
Hinata is a traditional Japanese restaurant that serves mainly omakase and shabu shabu. If you are planning to treat dad to a Japanese meal, this won't burn your a hole in your pocket.
The three-course omakase set starts from $30 and shabu shabu sets from $38 a person.
Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore
#04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery (Tel: 6836-3333)
From June 15 to 17, Lawry's offers a special four-course Father's Day menu at $98. And dad gets his pick of his preferred main - either the signature Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, Oven-Baked Cajun Salmon with Ikura or the USDA Black Angus Filet Mignon.
