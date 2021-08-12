Whip up tasty, affordable meals using FairPrice products

FOR BREAKFAST

Overnight oats with baked almonds (total $17.10)

INGREDIENTS (FOR TWO):

• 2 cups of FairPrice Rolled Oats 1kg (usual price $4.75)

These Australian rolled oats are all-natural with a subtle nutty flavour and aroma. They are also high in dietary fibre - with 100 per cent wholegrain - and are naturally cholesterol- and trans fat-free.

• 2 cups of FairPrice UHT Full Cream Milk 1L (usual price $1.75)

This is made from fresh milk, sourced from the premium dairy regions of Western Australia.

Cows in these regions graze freely in vast pastures to produce the best milk for you and your family.

It is also a source of calcium, high in protein, trans fat-free and halal-certified.

• 1 to 2 tbsp of FairPrice 100% Pure Premium Raw Honey 360g (usual price $5.95)

This honey contains no additives, flavourings or colourings.

• Half cup of FairPrice Baked Almonds 150g (usual price $4.65)

This is sourced from the best origins and carefully selected to bring you a wholesome snacking experience.

It is high in dietary fibre and naturally cholesterol-free, which makes it perfect for a snacking option for you and your family.

• 2 tbsp of chia seeds (optional)

METHOD:

1. Mix rolled oats, baked almonds and chia seeds in a bowl.

2. Add honey and pour in milk to completely cover the oats.

3. Stir everything well.

4. Cover bowl and pop it into the fridge to chill for at least two hours or preferably overnight.

5. The next morning, add more baked almonds and your favourite fruit toppings. Dig into a delicious and healthy breakfast.

Tip: You can add a few teaspoons of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips as a special surprise for your little one.

FOR LUNCH

Chilli tuna pasta (total $4.10)

INGREDIENTS (FOR TWO):

• 4 ounces of FairPrice Spaghetti 500g (usual price $1.90)

This Italian product is naturally trans fat- and cholesterol-free.

• 2 cans of FairPrice Tuna Flakes in Chilli 185g (usual price $2.10)

• Small bunch of fresh parsley (finely chopped)

• 2 cloves of garlic (peeled and crushed)

l Juice of half a lemon

• 2 tsp of dried chilli flakes

• Salt/pepper

• Olive oil

METHOD:

1. Cook pasta according to packet instructions.

2. Heat a dash of olive oil in a large frying pan.

3. On a gentle heat, add garlic and lightly fry until golden.

4. Add in chilli flakes and then the tuna.

5. Pour in lemon juice and add another dash of olive oil.

6. Drain pasta and add to the pan with the tuna.

7. Add parsley and season the whole pan with salt and pepper.

8. Add a good amount of olive oil to prevent the dish from being dry.

9. Mix the spaghetti with the tuna so that everything is properly and evenly mixed. Ready to serve.

FOR DINNER

Thai pineapple fried rice (total $13.85)

INGREDIENTS (FOR TWO):

• Half tbsp of FairPrice Oyster Sauce 430ml (usual price $2.35)

A product of Singapore, this is made from real oyster extract and enhances the flavour of your favourite dishes.

It is naturally fat- and cholesterol-free and ideal for marinating or cooking meat or vegetables.

• Half cup of FairPrice Baked Cashew Nuts 150g (usual price $4.65)

This is lower in sodium, trans fat-free and naturally cholesterol-free.

• 2 cups of cooked FairPrice Thailand Fragrant White Rice 5kg (usual price $6.85)

• 1 whole pineapple

• 2 tbsp of vegetable oil

• 150g of tiger/grey prawns

• 20g of garlic (minced)

• 25g of onion (finely chopped)

• Half tbsp of curry powder

• 1 tsp of turmeric powder

• Half cup of raisins

• Half cup of pineapple chunks

• 1 tbsp of fish sauce

• Half tbsp of sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 20g of spring onion (finely chopped)

METHOD:

1. Cut pineapple in half and remove the flesh to form a serving bowl.

2. Heat a frying pan and add in cooking oil to sear the prawns.

3. Once cooked, remove prawns from pan and set aside.

4. In the same pan, add in more oil if needed and add minced garlic and onion to cook for 30 seconds.

5. Add curry powder and turmeric powder and cook until fragrant.

6. Add cooked rice into the pan and stir-fry till the curry and turmeric paste coats the grains evenly and they are not sticking to one another.

7. Add raisins, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts and continue to stir-fry for another four minutes.

8. Add half of the cooked prawns and the seasonings - fish sauce, oyster sauce, sugar and salt - and mix well. Continue to cook for another two minutes.

9. Remove from heat and place it in the "pineapple bowl".

10. Garnish with remaining cooked prawns and spring onion. Ready to serve.