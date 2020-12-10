Wind 2020 down with FairPrice's Just Wine range, Food for #Live show

Perfect to Just Wine down 2020

If you are deliberating on what wine to bring home for your year-end Christmas gatherings, new year countdown parties or even just a cosy night in, look no further than Just Wine at FairPrice.

Established in 2017, it offers an assortment of entry-level wines from Australia and Chile that caters to every occasion and helps you create special moments.

Just Wine recently underwent a brand and label uplift exercise and is relaunching its all-time favourites in new designs.

Adopting a modern approach using vibrant colours and landscape illustration, the range makes for the perfect gift this holiday season.

Rest assured about the quality as selections are based on blind-tasting of a dozen wines by a panel of experts headed by Just Wine's esteemed consultant Ch'ng Poh Tiong, regional chairman of Decanter World Wine Awards and vice-chairman of Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

He said: "Our goal is not only to deliver foremost quality at a remarkable price point. We want to also ensure that when the consumer picks up Just Wine, he or she will be armed with all the necessary information and recommendations to make their purchase of Just Wine an unforgettable experience."

Kick-start your wine journey with three varietals from Down Under, like Just Wine Shiraz 2018, winner of the prestigious 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards bronze medal.

It has a ruby red complexion with notes of violets, raspberries and dark cherries. The bold-flavoured wine leans towards a smooth but dry texture, pairing well with red meats, briyani and Chinese claypot rice.

Just Wine Sauvignon Blanc is a white-wine grape variety that has grapefruit aromas, is zesty and vibrant, and oozes freshness from the first sip to a mouth-watering finish.

It is best paired with seafood, dim sum and canapes.

Lastly, Just Wine's Cabernet Sauvignon is a sweet-flavoured red wine that gives off fruity notes of blueberries and cherries, with hints of capsicum.

It has ripe and crisp tannins with a balanced and fresh finish, and is best paired with roasted meat and stew.

This trio of wines are available in two pack sizes ($29.90 per 750ml bottle, $7.90 per 187ml bottle).

Alternatively, try the Just Wine Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from Chile at $28 per 750ml bottle.

The Chardonnay is a white wine featuring delicate citrus and apple notes, balanced to a fresh finish, and is best paired with dim sum and seafood.

Then there is the Cabernet Sauvignon with its signature capsicum, red pepper and blueberry notes.

This dry and bold-flavoured wine has a soft acidity that pairs beautifully with red meats such as beef, lamb or venison.

The Merlot is another red wine with light blueberry notes and a whiff of mint, and pairs best with full-flavoured meat like chicken or pork.

You can now maximise your year-end drinking pleasure when you shop at www.fairprice.com.sg

Simply spend a minimum of $80 on Just Wine products to receive a Spiegelau four-piece Bordeaux Glass Set worth $35.90.

This offer is valid till Dec 31, while stocks last.

Don’t miss these cooking livestreams

Celebrate the art of cooking and witness the wonders of the kitchen with Food For #Live - Asia Momentum Media's newly launched Mandarin-language sitcom and cooking livestream, in collaboration with FairPrice.

It airs every Wednesday at 8pm on FairPrice's Facebook Live till Jan 27 next year, with a break on Dec 30.

Hosted by Lee Teng and Apple Hong, expect live cooking demos and celebrity guests who will share their tips in the kitchen each week over eight episodes.

There will also be live-selling on Food For #Live.

As we draw closer to Christmas, tune in next Wednesday to check out Christmas hampers for gifting, while the Dec 23 episode will introduce viewers to the world of wine and cheese from FairPrice Finest so that you can stock up just in time for your Christmas parties.

Episodes airing after the new year and in anticipation of Chinese New Year will feature electronics from FairPrice Xtra and Golden Chef products.

Don't worry if you miss the Food For #Live livestreams, as after each episode, a five-minute video on the week's promotions and sales will be shown in-stores and online.

Christmas Gift Box with a local twist

Christmas may feel a little different this year, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't continue to embrace the holiday spirit of gift-giving.

And nothing perks one up like a Christmas present of premium munchies.

FairPrice Finest has partnered with "Miss Posh Nosh" Tan Hsueh Yun, food editor of The Straits Times, on a box of snacks from Singaporean brands touting beloved local flavours specially curated for the festive season.

The Christmas Gift Box ($45, usual price $49.15) contains The Kettle Gourmet Nasi Lemak Popcorn, Hook Coffee Sweet Bundchen Drip Bags, Ooh Mala Cassava Chips, Dal Colle Panettone, Kind Bark's Dark Chocolate Almond & Salted Caramel or Dark Chocolate & Roasted Peanuts and Jealous Sweets' sugar-free Happy Bears.

Hurry down and grab yours today as there are only 500 sets available, while stocks last