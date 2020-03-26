Work-from-home food options on offer amid Covid-19

Work from home has become a buzz phrase in these tumultuous times. Yet, as more of us are working in isolation, the food choices for this situation have adapted and grown.

Here are some to consider during meal times or whenever the hunger pangs strike:

JUMBO SEAFOOD

This is perfect for those who want some distance from others. Get a bento box for lunch, and sit away from everyone.

Jumbo Seafood just launched its Seafood Bento Boxes (from $10.80). These feature favourites such as prawns and sliced fish cooked in its signature sauces (Nonya, spicy and sambal), chicken glazed with tangerine honey and mocha chicken fillet.

Each bento box is served with a choice of egg fried rice or plain rice and is available daily at all outlets (except Riverside Point) for takeaway and delivery (last order 6.30pm).

Till May 31, customers who are not homebound can enjoy 10 per cent off all bento boxes when they opt to self-collect (takeaway) from noon to 2.15pm daily. For those working from home, delivery is via Deliveroo, Foodpanda or GrabFood.

SI CHUAN DOU HUA RESTAURANT

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at Parkroyal on Beach Road (6505-5722) has a takeaway lunch set at $12. It is available on weekdays between noon and 2pm, and will be available till April 30.

The meals come with a main such as Sweet and Sour Sliced Fish and Braised Chicken with Mushrooms.

THANYING

Those craving Thai food can get takeaway from Thanying (Amara Hotel, 6222-4688). Its takeaway sets are at $16, with free delivery to one location if you order 12 sets within the Central Business District, Downtown Core and Marina South between noon and 1pm. It has also introduced curbside pick-ups. Call the restaurant for collection details.

PUTIEN

You can order takeaway special deals from Putien too. The takeaway menu is available daily from 11.30am to 12.30pm and 5.30pm to 6.30pm, at all outlets except Jewel Changi Airport.

There are also three-course set meals for delivery, via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood, like the bee hoon and lor mee sets. Both are at $15.85.

TWO CRANES

In these times, it is good to patronise food and beverage outlets that are supporting front-line workers deep in the fight against Covid-19.

Medical staff members get 20 per cent off drinks at Two Cranes (Block 211 Hougang Street 21, 8166-0140). Just produce your staff pass at the cafe to enjoy the discount.

The rest of us get a free coffee or tea with each main ordered on weekdays between 11am and 3pm.

LITTLE HOUSE OF DREAMS

This bakery at 58 Seng Poh Road will donate a mini cake to those working at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for every $100 gift card you buy. On top of that, it will give you $120 in value in the card. The campaign will run till April 17, and the cakes will be delivered to the front liners after that.

FAMOUS TREASURE

At Famous Treasure (#02-28 Capitol Piazza, 6881-6668) and Famous Kitchen (Hong Heng Mansions, 6636-8333), you can try its new health-boosting menu.

The "Fight The Virus" Nourishing Prawn Soup ($10 for 100g) features spices used in Chinese and Indian cooking such as tamarind, ginger, cumin and garlic, and the "Boost Your Immunity" Mushroom Platter ($28) boasts antioxidant-rich mushrooms.

FOREST

Sentosa is a good place to get some sun and you can head to Forest (Equarius Hotel Lobby, 6577-7788) for an eight-course Sunday Lunch at $68 a person. Dishes on the menu are rotated, but you can expect items such as Chilled Crab Meat Salad served with Mixed Fruits, and Wok-fried Beef Tenderloin Cube in Black Pepper Sauce.