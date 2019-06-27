Yummy bites

TIGER PARTY

Tiger’s District Party on July 6 at Bunkerbunker (120A Prinsep Street) from 5pm to 10pm will have beer, food and music. You can also buy all 20 of the limited edition Tiger district bottles at the event. Entry is free but you will have to pay for food and drinks. Visit http://bit.ly/TigerDistrictParty for more information

MORE MILKSHA

Popular Taiwanese milk tea Milksha opens its second outlet tomorrow at Funan (#02-K07), and to celebrate this, it is giving away a tumbler when you buy four drinks, valid while stocks last and only at the Funan outlet. If the brand is new to you, try the Azuki Matcha Milk ($5.60) with matcha from Izumo Matcha, or the Fresh Taro Milk ($5.60) with handmashed taro.

AYAM SHIOK

You have till Sunday to check out pop-up Ayam Shiok Burger at GSS Experience 2019 (Grange Road carpark), a new concept from chef Chung Deming (The Quarters). The burger has a crisp oat battered chicken patty as a base, with a choice of sauces over it. The sauces are salted egg ($8), curry ($8) and buah keluak ($10).

SEA URCHIN MENU

Sea urchin is the beacon at The Lighthouse (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877-8911) from July 5 to 26. The restaurant will offer a four-course menu at $148 with highlights such as Veal Tenderloin paired with sea urchin sauce and Fresh Sea Urchin Gragnano Spaghetti.