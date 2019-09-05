Yummy bites

PINEAPPLE MOONCAKE

SunnyHills’ Pineapple Custard Mooncake ($45 a box) may well be the best of 2019. What makes it work is the layer of salted egg to balance the sweet pineapple. It is available at the SunnyHills Singapore Flagship shop at Raffles Hotel and at Takashimaya Basement 2.

UNI RAMEN

My new obsession is Uni Ramen ($21) from Seizan Uni Ramen, a collaboration between Picnic Food Park at Wisma Atria and Nabe Seizan Singapore. Every element in the bowl - dashi, creamy soup, char siew, ramen, even the egg - works. The two other ramen offerings on the menu (Kumamoto Wagyu Ramen, $20, and Dashi Somen, $18) are just as good.

LOW-CARB ROLLS

Anyone on a keto diet will tell you how difficult it is to find suitable bread. Chateraise’s Low Carb Table Roll ($11.10 for six) may not be carb- and sugar-free, but it could be the closest thing you can buy off the shelf. They are available only at outlets in Causeway Point, City Square Mall, Junction 8, Northpoint City, Singapore Post Centre, Sun Plaza and Toa Payoh HDB Hub.

CLASSIC MSW

There may be many new mooncake flavours available, but the Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin ($88.80 for eight) from Old Seng Choong still has fans clamouring for a bite. You can buy it at the Clarke Quay Central store or at its booth at Ngee Ann City Basement 2 till Sept 13.