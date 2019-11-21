Yummy bites

GANGNAM-STYLE CHICKEN

4Fingers has a new limited edition flavour, available till Jan 1. The Gangnam Crispy Chicken features a sticky, sweet and spicy gochujang sauce. Items that feature the sauce include Boneless Chicken Bites ($9.45), Chicken Chop ($10.45) and Wings Rice Box ($9.45, served with Japanese rice, kimchi coleslaw and nori strips).

BEAUTY BROTH

Da Miao Hotpot (Clarke Quay, Tel: 6250-9969) has launched a new Beauty Collagen broth (from $32) prepared using mainly collagen-rich ingredients such as pork bone and fish maw. The signature Special Spicy Soup (from $20) is also available.

CARIBBEAN EATS

There are new menu items at Singapore's best-known Caribbean restaurant Lime House (2 Jiak Chuan Rd, Tel: 6222-3130). Food highlights include Curried Potted Crab ($16), Pork 'n' Roll ($22) and Old Jamaican Glazed Cod ($39).

HERITAGE COOKIE SETS

On Nov 29, heritage brand Tong Heng Delicacies will launch The Fabulous Land of Tong Heng, its first souvenir collection. Cookies (Hearty Walnut, Golden Egg and Crispy Almond) come in illustrated souvenir tins. Each tin is $13.90 or $41.70 for a set of three different tins, available at its flagship store at 285 South Bridge Rd.