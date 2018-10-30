At 1.81m, New Face finalist Yuolmae Ang puts her height to good use

YUOLMAE ANG

20, undergraduate

Growing up, Yuolmae Ang always received second glances from people on the street, and it was not just because she is a pretty face - she is 1.81m tall.

Their stares prompted the Korean-Chinese Yuolmae - the tallest New Face finalist this year - to decide to put her height to good use in modelling.

Said the undergraduate from Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media: "In the modelling industry, everyone wants to look as tall as possible. I believe my height makes me rather eye-catching, giving me the advantage of being able to make the clothing and designs stand out in print or on the runway."

She added: "I have always been a head or two taller than my peers. In fact, I was dissuaded from continuing ballet lessons because I was too tall."

Yuolmae also received the most dramatic hair makeover of the finalists, courtesy of Kelture Salon: Her original curly shoulder-length tresses were chopped to an asymmetrical bob "full of sass and attitude", dyed in different shades of pastel blues and purples for added flair.

She said: "I have experimented with nearly all styles of perms, bobs, rebonded hair and asymmetrical cuts.

"I really like this style as I feel it reflects my edgier side and makes me more confident and bold. I have received nothing but positive comments about the change. My mother feels it makes me look fresh."

What are your hobbies?

I love to draw. When I was around 10, I would go to the library to read fashion magazines, copy designs and come up with my own. I have quite a collection of paper dolls and outfits that I drew.

Now, I like to do portraits and paintings of people.

Who is your favourite model or style influencer?

I am always mesmerised by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen's walk on the runway. The power in her legs is astounding and she is one of my main inspirations for leg day (at the gym).

In terms of style, who really catches my eyes are transformative people, like (Swedish singer) Loreen. Not long ago, she shaved off her trademark long black hair to sport a buzz cut. Her boldness in choosing such a big change inspires confidence in me.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Instant mashed potatoes. They are so easy to cook and eat, especially during late-night studying.

If you could travel to any country, where would it be?

Since I was a teenager, I have wanted to go on the Trans-Siberian Railway, riding from China all the way to Saint Petersburg in Russia. There is something romantic about a long train journey in a foreign land.

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Without formal art education, I became an art major. I truly believe that I will be able to accomplish anything if I put hard work into it.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My hair getting in my face.