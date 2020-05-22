Appliances to give your home the deep cleaning it requires

As we stay home, we've probably been noticing how quickly dirt, dust and grime gathers around us.

Keeping your home environment clean and disinfected helps minimise the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses. The most important surfaces to clean regularly are the ones you touch most often, to reduce the likelihood of any virus transferring from a surface to your hands.

These home cleaning appliances and gadgets will help deep clean your home and keep your family safe and healthy.

STEAM CLEANER

Steam cleaning, which uses just water and heat, can effectively kill 99.99 per cent of bacteria and germs, making it an all-natural and safe way.

The Karcher SV 7 Steam Vacuum Cleaner combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the power of dry vacuum cleaners.

For example, it picks up crumbs and wipes wet and dries floors in one easy procedure.

It also boasts four suction power levels you can adjust to suit the surface and level of dirt.

$950, available at Harvey Norman and Courts online stores

CORDLESS VACUUM

Get into all the nooks and crannies (even in carpets) with a powerful stick vacuum like the latest Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Powered by the brand's advanced digital motor, the machine is engineered to deep clean anywhere, from hard floors to carpets, cushions, car seats and more. It also has a 'point and shoot' hygienic bin that makes it super convenient to empty.

From $859 on Shopee, it is also available at Gain City, Harvey Norman and Courts

RELIABLE WASHING MACHINE

To sanitise and wash your clothes like clockwork, turn to a smart washer like the 40cm-wide Brandt Compact Top Load Washing Machine that learns all your settings in each cycle and constantly updates all data. So once you start it up, it automatically proposes your most frequently-used programmed wash cycle.

It also adjusts water and electricity consumption each time, so you can throw all your soiled and dirty linen in and trust it gets cleaned well.

From $915 on Lazada, and also available at Gain City and Harvey Norman

MATTRESS CLEANER

A single mattress may contain up to 10 million dust mites and other bed bugs. If you find tiny bites on your skin or your allergy is getting worse, it may be time to clean your mattress or invest in a mattress vacuum.

The Xiaomi Deerma Anti-Dust Mites UV Vacuum Cleaner can help to kill mites and their eggs instantaneously. Its powerful suction can vacuum dirt, mites and dander.

Equipped with a UV-C lamp, the sterilisation rate claims to be up to 99.99 per cent.

From $44.90 on Qoo10, as well as other e-commerce retailers

ROBOT MOP

Everyone knows mopping is superior to sweeping, but it's also more backbreaking. Opt for a smart robot like the iRobot Braava Jet M6 which does the task for you. Simply give it commands using your Alexa or Google Voice Assistant and let it do its thing while you concentrate on other tasks.

As it moves around different rooms, it learns, maps and adapts to your home, and you can control it to clean certain rooms at specific timings too. It can also get into corners and along edges, under furniture and other hard-to-reach places.

$929, available at AutoVacStore

AIR PURIFIER

When you're inside all the time, it's important that you and your family are in a space that has good air quality.

Indoor air may be as polluted as the air outside, caused by things like cooking fumes, pollen, pet dander and secondhand smoke.

Consider investing in the Philips Series 3000i Air Purifier. Ideal for a large family room of up to 95 sq m, it works to capture 99.97 per cent of particles that pass through the filters, and effectively emits purified, clean air that is good for you and your family's health. Go for the extra-powerful Bacteria and Virus mode among three automatic purification options.

From changing the fan speed to checking your filter lifetime, you can control your air purifier from anywhere with the Air Matters app.

$899, available on Philips' online store and Lazada

AIR PURIFIER THAT STERILISES SURFACES

The Novita AirCare Pro Air/Surface Sterilizer works to eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses by purifying, ionising and sterilising your surrounding air over a large coverage area, and comes with a True HEPA filter to remove small particles.

It also helps sanitise surfaces by producing ozone at controlled levels of concentration to oxidise and banish germs and bad odours.

$1,399, pre-order on Novita's online store

ROBOT WINDOW CLEANER

We often neglect our windows because it requires too much effort and risk (especially if you live on a high floor).

Now you can clean your windows safely from your couch with the remote-powered Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner which uses suction technology. It helps take away the chaos and anxiety that often comes from window cleaning.

Power it via the app that connects with the Robot, found under 'GlassBot2' in the App store. It comes with washable microfiber pads.

$286.07, available on Amazon

DISHWASHER

Investing in one will take the load off and leave your dishes sparkling clean and dry, while efficiently using water and electricity.

Consider the Bosch Free-standing Dishwasher (45cm), which has a built-in sensor that detects the load weight and water level in the dishwasher, and adjusts the water consumption level accordingly, so you're not using more water than necessary.

You also don't have to worry about your glasses and fine china breaking as its glass protection technology facilitates delicate handling of your glasses.

As soft water may cause glass corrosion, its glass protection technology further ensures the water hardness level is maintained within the required range.

From $1,385 on Lazada, as well as other e-commerce retailers and leading consumer electronics retailers

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (www.womensweekly.com.sg).